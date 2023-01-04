Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez To Face Cristian Gonzalez For Vacant WBO Flyweight Title On April 8

After an impressive three-fight run at super flyweight that saw him become a world champion as well as one of the hottest, most exciting fighters of 2022, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will go back down to flyweight in his next fight. As per a report by Mike Coppinger, “Bam” will face Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO flyweight title, on April 8th in Rodriguez’s hometown of San Antonio.

22-year-old Rodriguez, 17-0(11) looked good in beating Carlos Cuadras to take the vacant WBC super flyweight title, while “Bam” was nothing short of sensational in despatching Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in his maiden defense. Rodriguez then had a tough fight with Israel Gonzalez in his third fight of last year. Now, dropping back down to his more natural fighting weight of 112 pounds, southpaw Rodriguez is looking to become a two-weight champ.

23-year-old Gonzalez of Mexico is no pushover, though, far from it. Beaten only once, this via split decision ten fights ago, and currently 15-1(5), Gonzalez is no huge puncher, although he is coming off two KO wins. Let’s face it, all Mexican fighters are tough, and the April 8 fight could/should be full of excitement. Rodriguez is a tremendous talent, the youngest world champion in the sport today.

How much more “Bam” can go on to achieve is a fascinating thought. How long Rodriguez will stay at flyweight will also prove interesting, should he get the win over Gonzalez, that is. Rodriguez had a great 2022, and now his growing number of fans are excited for what Rodriguez’s 2023 will bring.

Can Rodriguez make another statement by becoming the first man to stop or knock out Gonzalez? Rodriguez has fought in San Antonio just three times, the last time when he stopped Rungvisai in what has to be looked at as his career-best performance thus far. “Bam” will want to make sure his hometown fans leave the arena happy and pumped up on the night of April 8. Gonzalez will face a hostile crowd.