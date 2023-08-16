Jermell Charlo not afraid to brawl with Canelo Alvarez in the pocket

Jermell Charlo says he’s going to shy away from brawling with Canelo Alvarez in the pocket at times because he doesn’t want to upset the Mexican fans on September 30th. Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) will be selective about when he trades with Canelo (59-2-2, 39 KOs) because he doesn’t want to fight Crazy.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME)

Charlo & Canelo will headline on September 30th on Showtime pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Thus far, Jermell has kept his temper in check and hasn’t shown the snarling, angry side of his personality that was on display during his two fights with Tony Harrison.

During the press conferences for that fight, Jermell was in a constantly agitated state. Some people got so accustomed to seeing Jermell in a fit of anger they don’t know how to react seeing him so calm, cool & collected. It’s like another person.

Jermell won’t act crazy for media

“No, I didn’t see it. Call it what you want. I don’t watch him at all,” said Jermell Charlo to the media about Terence Crawford making a comment about him on Twitter. “I don’t know what he’s got going on in life. I’m just me.

“The same person that I am, I’m going to never change. I give respect when respect is given too. I’m not going to be out here being stupid, retarded, or irrational or dumb or somebody talking s**t like Tony Harrison was and talking all crazy; then you’re going to get that other Mel. But the other Mel lives in me; this is me.

“I’m not going to change for y’all. What y’all want? To get stupid? The fight is going to sell by itself. We’re both undisputed. We’re both champions. I don’t got to go get stupid to go get dumb, irrational and talk all crazy and be unprofessional.

“Y’all are professional people. Y’all got a professional job, and I respect y’all job, and y’all respect me. I’m always going to be passionate.

“I’ve always been a villain in boxing. I ain’t worried about that. If I’m the villain, I’m the villain. If I’m the victim, I’m the victim. I’m here for it.

“I haven’t gotten to the real challenging part, but it will be approaching soon,” said Jermell when asked if he’s gotten to the most challenging part of his training camp for the Canelo fight yet.

“I’m going to be fast; I’m going to be sharp, I’m going to be into it. I’m going to lock in and try to stay focused on what’s going on every round, every moment of the fight.

“I don’t want to p*** off my Mexican fans. They want you to bang a little bit. Those Mexican fans want you to stay in the pocket, but you’ve got to be smart. They can’t win the fight for you, but you’ve got to show what you’re worth in that atmosphere.

“If it’s trading off, let’s see. I’m not afraid to get down,” said Jermell.