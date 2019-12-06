Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan – Official weights

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME





WBC Middleweight World Championship

Jermall Charlo – 159 ¾ lbs.

Dennis Hogan – 158 ½ lbs.





Referee: Charlie Fitch; Judges: Mark Lyson (U.K.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Don Trella (Conn.)

WBA Interim Middleweight World Championship





Chris Eubank Jr. – 159 ½ lbs.

Matt Korobov – 159 lbs.

Referee: Steve Willis; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y); Tony Paolillo (N.Y.)

IBF Interim Junior Featherweight World Championship

Marlon Tapales – 121 ½ lbs.

Ryosuke Iwasa – 121 ½ lbs.

Referee: Shada Murdaugh; Judges: Frank Lombardi (Conn.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

FLASH QUOTES:

JERMALL CHARLO

“I fight for my family. I fight for my life. He’s going to be fighting for his life tomorrow. It’s Lions Only forever!”

DENNIS HOGAN

“It’s all about me and my destiny. This is about me being world champion. The rest is all noise. I showed up. I’m here. I’m ready to go. Who cares what anyone else says? I’m here and I’m ready. Let’s do it!

“To win, I’ll just have to bring something that no one else has brought before, and that’s exactly what I intend to do. We will win.”

CHRIS EUBANK JR.

“I feel great at this weight. I was eating all throughout the night last night, I was sipping on water all day today. This is my natural weight. I’m not fighting a guy that’s 20 pounds heavier than me on the night, now I’m fighting a guy that’s my size and it’s going to show. I’m going to go out there and I’m going to stop this kid.

“I was just letting him know what’s coming. I’m not out here to play. This is my first fight in the U.S., my first fight in New York. It’s a dream come true. I’m going to come out here and make an explosive statement to the middleweight division. And then I’m coming for all the belts after that.”

MATT KOROBOV

“Yes, of course it’s added motivation that it feels like Eubank is looking past me. But the big motivation is that this is a title fight. I’m really happy to be here again and I’m ready to show and prove that I’m ready to be the next WBA Champion.”

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN Live Streaming Online – 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Super Middleweight Bout – 10-Rounds

Immanuwel Aleem – 163 ¾ lbs.

Ronald Ellis – 163 ½ lbs.

WBC Interim Atomweight Championship

Louisa Hawton – 101 ½ lbs.

Lorraine Villalobos – 100 ½ lbs.