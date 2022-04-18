Jermall Charlo says Spence will beat Crawford’s a**

Jermall Charlo is already predicting that Errol Spence Jr. will beat Terence Crawford when the two battle it out for welterweight supremacy in the next five to seven months.

If Jermall is correct with his prediction of a Spence victory over WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) that would be a huge win, allowing him to finally shut up the fans & experts that have been saying Terence is #1 for the longest time.

Charlo was in attendance for IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence’s fight last Saturday night against WBA champion Yordenis Ugas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and he liked what he saw from Errol.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) chopped Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) down with a mix of body & headshots, resulting in his right eye swelling shut due to a fractured orbital bone.

Charlo, who holds the WBC middleweight title, says he predicted that Spence would stop Ugas heading into the contest, and he was pleased that his prediction come true.

“Super good. He broke him down, beat his a**. That’s what we do in Texas,” said Jermall Charlo to Fight Hub TV in reacting to Errol Spence Jr’s win over Yordenis Ugas last Saturday.

“I told y’all, ‘eight, nine or ten,’ stupid,” said a shrill-sounding Charlo in exulting about Errol’s win. “He beat his a**,” said Jermall when asked what will Spence to against Terence Crawford.

Whatever chance that Ugas had of getting the ‘W’, he threw that away with his decision to stand directly in front of Spence all night. Ugas has never had great mobility even when he was younger, so he was stuck having to battle it out with Errol.

Any fighter that stands in front of Spence is going to be in for a long night due to his high work rate and heavy shots. Ugas wasn’t equipped for that kind of fighting, and Crawford might not be any better.

“Ten knockouts in a row against who?” said Derrick James to Fight Hub TV when told that Terence Crawford has knocked out his last ten opponents. Shawn Porter’s dad said he was going to stop the fight before the fight. Didn’t he say that? So what does that mean?”

Crawford’s last nine knockout victims:

Shawn Porter

Egidijus Kavaliauskas

Kell Brook

Amir Khan

Jose Benavidez Jr

Jeff Horn

Julius Indongo

Felix Diaz

John Molina Jr

“He was showing Shawn that he was still the boss. It was a power struggle going on in the ring,” said James.

“I’m just saying he hasn’t fought the same level of competition,” said James about Crawford not having faced the same level of competition as Spence. I don’t know. I’ve only seen him fight two or three times,” said James.