Jermall Charlo says “GGG should NOT be fighting Canelo”

Jermall Charlo says Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin shouldn’t be getting a third shot against Canelo Alvarez on September 17th because he was beaten by the Mexican superstar four years ago in 2018.

Charlo hasn’t done much to make himself a good option for Canelo or Golovkin because he’s been fighting once a year against obscure opposition.

If Jermall wanted to put pressure on Canelo or GGG to fight him, he should have taken some risks with his career instead of playing it safe for easy paydays in his fights on Showtime. Charlo has sabotaged his own career by fighting these fighters:

Juan Macias Montiel

Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Dennis Hogan

Brandon Adams

Jorge Sebastian Heiland

Matt Korobov

Jermall, 32, has obviously been making good coin for his fights on Showtime and has not had to deal with the pressure of fighting anyone good to earn his money.

Charlo could have stepped out of his comfort zone and fought Andrade but chose to face the above lesser guys.

Like many people, WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) doesn’t see the point in the past his best 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1,37 KOs) getting a needless third clash against Alvarez.

Whatever popularity and ability that Golovkin once had, he’s thrown it away by fighting nondescript opposition in the last four years, waiting for his cash-out payday.

“GGG should not be fighting Canelo. Canelo already beat your ass, so fight me now,” said Jermall Charlo on social media.

Golovkin could have kept himself relevant and on top of the sport if he’d taken risky fights against Jermall, David Benavidez, and Demetrius Andrade in the last four years, but he chose to wait, fighting lesser fighters on an annual basis.

The combination of Golovkin rarely fighting, facing mediocre opposition, struggling to win, and using an interpreter during his interviews eroded his popularity.

Now, it’s arguably too late for Canelo to fight Golovkin because the boxing world has forgotten about GGG and views him as over-the-hill. Fans want to see Canelo fight Dmitry Bivol in a rematch or David Benavidez.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is convinced Canelo vs. Golovkin will do good numbers on DAZN pay-per-view on September 17th, but that not be the case.

Golovkin is too old now and has largely been completely invisible as far as being involved in interesting fights in the last four years. Given the lack of buzz for the Canelo-Golovkin III fight, it’s likely it will do poor numbers on PPV.

Hopefully, DAZN and the promoters don’t take a huge bath with this fight and lose money for lack of buys, but it’s looking like that’s going to happen.

If Canelo wanted to fight Golovkin a third time, he needed to do it in late 2018 or 2019 because that was when the interest was still high from fans in seeking these aging fighters to battle it out.