Jermall Charlo and Brandon Adams conference call quotes for this Saturday

We want to welcome the media that is joining us from all over the world. This Saturday, SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING is back with a tremendous night of boxing featuring Jermall Charlo, the interim WBC middleweight champion of the world, as he puts his title on the line against the rising Brandon ‘The Cannon’ Adams.





It all comes your way from NRG Arena down in Houston, which is a wonderful fight town. Houston has the Charlo brothers to really look up to and this is a homecoming for Jermall this upcoming Saturday, but it will not be easy. He has a very difficult contender in front of him in Brandon Adams.

Saturday night’s event comes your way starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, brought to you by Lions Only Promotions, TGB Promotions, in association with Banner Promotions and also The Tournament of Contenders, Artie Pelullo of Banner, and also Jeff Wald, the Tournament of Contenders, they’re on the call, if the media has any questions for them.

Tickets are going fast and they’re available now through Ticketmaster.com. This is a tremendous card, but obviously our focus is the main event with Jermall Charlo and Brandon Adams to further dive into that here’s the president of sports and event programming of Showtime Networks, Stephen Espinoza.





Stephen Espinoza

Thanks very much, Ray. We are thrilled to be hosting this call and hosting the event, Charlo versus Adams this Saturday. For Jermall Charlo, we welcome him back to SHOWTIME. This will be his ninth appearance on SHOWTIME, and in many ways, both Jermall and Jermell sort of came of age on SHOWTIME.

Jermall has appeared on ShoBox, has appeared on Showtime Extreme and five times on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING. So he truly has matured as a professional. We’ve seen him grow into the middleweight division. This will be Brandon’s first appearance on SHOWTIME and we welcome him to the network.

This is a homecoming for Jermall Charlo. This will be his third fight in Houston, but really his first fight as a headliner in a championship level event. He’s fought twice in Houston before, back in 2009 and 2012. But both of those were six round fights, I believe. So after 20 fights in seven years, this is a true homecoming after being away from Houston in other fights for quite some time.

Jermall, in just his fourth fight in the middle weight division, has clearly established himself as one of the top fighters in the division. That is without question. One thing that you know that you get with Jermall Charlo is fireworks. He has stopped 19 of his last 22 opponents.

I’m sure everyone on this call saw a very impressive stoppage by his brother some nights ago on Sunday. And as competitive as these two are with each other, I’m sure Jermall has similar plans in mind. Of course, Brandon Adams has something to say about that. Brandon is an up and coming star of his own, has impressed quite a bit through The Contender tournament, and certainly earned his way into the top 15 of the division, and earned his fight.

So we expect fireworks on Saturday as usual, a big homecoming night for Jermall, a good test in Brandon Adams, and we will see you all there on Saturday night.

R. Flores

Thank you very much, Stephen. Without further ado, I want to turn it over to a promoter that is involved in Saturday night’s events. She’s the Vice President of the TGB Promotions, does an excellent job of helping to put together so many different things when it comes to the sport of boxing. Please welcome Brittany Goossen Brown.

Brittany Goossen Brown

Thanks, Ray. We’re excited for Saturday night and for our second fight in a week with a Charlo brother. We’re looking forward to working again with SHOWTIME and NRG Arena, plus Banner Promotions and The Tournament of Contenders, on this great event on Saturday. We’ll see everyone in Houston for a great night of fights.

R. Flores

Thank you very much. Let’s meet the team for the adversary of Jermall Charlo. A Hall of Famer and trainer of the year countless times. Someone who is just a visionary when it comes to the sport of boxing and knows talent. It is an honor and pleasure for me to introduce Freddie Roach.

Freddie Roach

We had a great training camp. It went really well. He’s in great shape to fight, and he’s 100% ready for this fight. Brandon is a good puncher, good boxer, and we know Charlo is a tough opponent for us, but we did everything in our power to get in shape to win this fight.

R. Flores

Thank you very much, Freddie. Now I also will turn it over to the longtime trainer of Brandon Adams, who Freddie has been working hand in hand with. He’s always smiling, always in great spirits, and has devoted so much time to the sport of boxing. Please welcome the longtime trainer of Brandon Adams. Here is Dub Huntley.

Dub Huntley

This is Dub Huntley and I’m glad to be here and looking forward to a great fight.

R. Flores

Thank you very much, Dub. Greatly appreciated. Now let’s welcome the man who is going to be inside the ring across from Jermall Charlo. His record, 21 wins, 13 of those coming by way of knockout against two defeats, fighting out of Watts, California. He went up the middleweight rankings by winning the 2018 reboot of The Contender where he was victorious over Shane Mosley Jr. by unanimous decision.

I’ve had an opportunity to get to know Brandon Adams through the years and he’s always in tip top shape. He’s always prepared. He’s always focused and when he got the call to fight Jermall Charlo, he immediately said yes when other people would deny it. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Brandon ‘The Cannon’ Adams.

Brandon Adams

Hey everybody. How is everybody doing? I’m excited about Saturday, June 29, to get in the ring and share the ring with Jermall Charlo. I’m sure he did everything he was supposed to do to prepare for this fight. His name is “The Hit Man” and I’m “The Cannon”. So, we’re going to see who shoots the biggest shot.

R. Flores

Thank you very much to Brandon ‘The Cannon’ Adams. It’s going to be explosive down in Houston. I hear the weather is hot down in Houston. It’s going to be hotter inside the ring, and inside NRG arena.

Let’s meet Brandon Adams’s opponent. When it comes to his team, Ronnie Shields has been very, very busy as of late. He was in the corner on Sunday of Guillermo Rigondeaux, trained countless outstanding fighters, and he is the lead trainer for Jermall Charlo. Ronnie has done and accomplished so much in boxing. A round of applause and please welcome my dear friend, Mr. Ronnie Shields.

Ronnie Shields

Thanks, Ray. Hello to everybody. We’re looking forward to everybody coming out to Houston for this event. We have been working hard. We’ve been training as we always do. We know Brandon is a really, really good fighter and we’re looking forward to the fight.

R. Flores

Thank you very much, Ronnie. Greatly appreciate it. Now let’s meet the man who is going to be having his homecoming on Saturday night on SHOWTIME.

This man’s record, 28 bouts, 28 victories, 21 of those coming by way of knockout. He’s the interim WBC middleweight champion of the world, former junior middleweight world champion, having defended his interim title with a unanimous decision over Matt Korobov in December.

Very focused, determined, hard hitting, understands his craft and looking to make another definitive statement in his homecoming fight. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Jermall Charlo.

Jermall Charlo

Hey. How’s everybody doing today? I want to thank everybody who made this fight possible. I want to thank the Brandon Adams’ team and Dub Huntley and Freddie Roach, and of course Ronnie Shields also. Thank you to everyone in Houston who has bought tickets to come out for this event.

It’s going to be a great night. I’m looking forward to having a good night and a good, strong performance from our behalf. I’m putting everything on the line, so that’s what it’s all about. I’m ready to get in there and do what I have to do.

Q

Brandon, how is the preparation for this fight being a 12 rounder against the top middleweight compared when you were doing five round fights and in quick succession last year for the show?

B. Adams

The preparation for this fight was sort of similar to how I prepared to fight Shane. Knowing and understand that in the five rounds that we fought on The Contender, we had to display as much as we can within five rounds to get the victory, and then making that transition to fighting for 10 and 12 round fights.

It’s about the work you put in, the conditioning and the training. And I felt like, me and my team went over that pretty well. So I’m excited to try to go 12 rounds if need be or whatever pace is possible. I’m just excited to get this opportunity and to be in a ring with one of the top fighters in the world and establish myself.

Q

Can you talk a little more about that time that you took out of the ring after the loss to John Thompson, what went through your mind as you were making the decision to come back and fight on The Contender?

B. Adams

Mainly really the three years that I had off, I just had some time to really self-reflect, to figure out what went wrong in that fight. It was weight loss. There was a lot of weight loss right before I fought John. So understanding that that was just a shell of myself, and knowing that I was capable of much more.

Like I said, when I had three years of reflecting, it was dark times, dark hours, but I needed that and that’s also molded me into the person I am today. And that’s why I’m looking forward to challenge myself and also challenging the boxing world and to prove that I belong at the top.

Q

Jermall, we haven’t really heard anything from the WBC in forcing a fight between you and Canelo Alvarez. Does it get frustrating at times knowing that you’re essentially his WBC mandatory and there’s no real time ever for when you’ll your shot at the world title?

J. Charlo

Definitely not frustrated and I’m living the best life I can possibly live right now. I’m young. I’m very healthy. I have my family. I have my closest friends, my trainer, Ronnie Shields. We’ll handle the situations as they come. Right now I’m focused on Brandon Adams. I’m locked in. I’m loaded. I’m ready. I’m ready to put on the best performance I have in me.

Q

Did you get to see much of Brandon during The Contender season? And if so, what did you think of him?

J. Charlo

I’m really cool friends with Shane Mosley and his son. I’ve spent a lot of time with those guys. So of course yes, I know him well, when I got the call and was told we have an opponent. But as far as studying goes, you have to get in the camp and really break down some of the things.

And my trainer, Ronnie Shields, does an awesome job of that, and we implement everything perfectly. He’s drawn out a game plan. He’s drawn out some shots that I feel like will be needed and much intended to throw in this fight.

Q

Brandon, when you were away from the ring for so long, did you think that you would not fight again?

B. Adams

To be honest man, I was always optimistic about the opportunity of being able to fight. I just didn’t know how long it would take. That’s was pretty much at the front and back of my mind, honestly just getting the opportunity to be able to fight again.

We know naturally I fight 154, but the opportunity for me to fight at 160 came and it was The Contender situation. So I jumped towards it and I moved forward from that, and now I’m in this position right here, and I’m extremely grateful for this.

Q

Brandon, what is your thought on being the smaller of the two in the upcoming fight?

B. Adams

Not too much of a thought. My whole life, I’ve always been small. So fighting guys who are taller than me, never really brought too much of an issue. I’ve just got to focus on me, period, whomever I’m fighting against, whether they’re big, tall, short, wide. I just focus on being the best Brandon Adams and I always feel like I’m going to prevail.

Q

Brandon, how big of a step up do you consider this in terms of competition from Shane Mosley Jr to Jermall? How big of a step up do you consider this?

B. Adams

This is the step up. This is the biggest fight of my career. My first opportunity to fight on SHOWTIME, to fight in front of a huge crowd like this, to fight a guy in his hometown who brings what he brings to the table. But I appreciate it all, man.

I’m looking forward to challenge myself, to show that, the three years that I had off and what they meant to me, whether if it was good or bad, to put it all on the line and bite down and get through this one and then reflect on it all.

Q

What would pulling off an upset Saturday mean to you, and what would it do for your career and your life?

B. Adams

Well, to be quite honest, I don’t know exactly what it would do for my life at this particular moment. I haven’t won it yet, but I can imagine that it could definitely make me feel good beating a guy like Jermall. It could definitely build the confidence a little higher than what it is.

I definitely need to build the confidence a whole lot more, but I was already confident and believed in myself from day one. I’m sure it, it will do wonders for my morale and everything. But I don’t know exactly what it would do for me at this particular moment because I haven’t won just yet. I know the skies could be the limit.

Q

Ronnie, what kind of challenges does Brandon present for Jermall?

R. Shields

Well, there’s a lot of challenges. Anytime he’s stepping in the ring with somebody who is a good puncher, he presents a challenge. Brandon has a frame of style that we have to get used to and have to prepare for.

He seems like a very confident young man. So we know that. And so we had to put out all the stops. We’ve always trained hard, like we do for every fight. But we look at this as the biggest challenge that we’ve ever had, because we just have a different opponent.

Q

Jermall, what have you done to kind of guard against distractions so you don’t become distracted leading up to the fight?

J. Charlo

I’m not distracted. It’s all been fun. It’s a big experience for me. This is my first time fighting in my hometown in seven years. So the first time actually I helped sell tickets. And now it’s like, I’m not really a part of that ticket thing. So I just want to tell you that I’m focused. I’m locked in.

Q

How motivating is it going to be for you to fight in front of your home crowd on Saturday?

J. Charlo

I’m excited. It feels good to be at home. It feels good to be able to have the hometown fans behind me and become the hero here but I’m locked in. I’m loaded. I’m ready for everything Brandon has to present to me, and I’ll deal with it as it comes, , just as well as the crowd.

Q

How proud are you of your brother who got his knockout victory on Sunday night?

J. Charlo

Oh, I’m proud. I’m proud of my brother. My brother delivered a statement. He did exactly what he was supposed to do. Got a chance to go out and see it and train with him and go away with him and have fun with him and the end results was everything.

Q

Now, fighting at home, does that mean a lot, not only to you, but to your mother as well? Because last week, your mother talked about some of the adverse situation that you all had gone through.

J. Charlo

Yes. My mom is one of the biggest factors in my career right now. She means a lot to me. So fighting in front of her is nothing different. I’ve always fought in front of my mom. She’s always been tuned in. We’re just doing it at home now. That’s the only difference.

Q

Mr. Adams, how great is it to have world renowned Freddie Roach in your corner?

B. Adams

Having Dub and Freddie Roach in my corner means a lot to me because I started boxing pretty much when I was around 20. So that’s over 100 years of boxing learning from the both of those guys.

So I’m just being a student, soaking it all in and taking as much as I possibly can, and performing to the best Brandon that I possibly can.

Q

My first question is for Jermall. You were in Jermell’s corner on Sunday. Is he going to return the favor and what does he bring to the table?

J. Charlo

You know, Jermell, yes, he returns the favor. We both support each other and we realize how much we need each other in today’s age and everything we’re up against. So yes, let’s say he’ll return the favor.

Q

Do you feel any pressure to outdo your brother’s spectacular knockout on Sunday?

J. Charlo

We are mirror motivation instead of having any jealous or envious feelings about each other’s performance. I’m very, very happy and astonished by his win and his performance. I’m definitely not in competition with him because each fight is different, and every fight is different. We train hard for this fight. So I’m ready.

Q

Next question is for Brandon. Some previous contestants on The Contender have gone on to win both titles. Are you aware of that and has that motivated you in any way?

B. Adams

Yes. To some degree it did motivate me about what the past contenders did. But at the same time, when I say no, every man is their own man. So I have to put in the work. I have to do what I have to do to establish myself and do what I’m supposed to do to get my hand raised or become a world champion.

Q

How do you deal with the pressures of being an underdog, and is that a role that you embrace?

B. Adams

I’ve felt pretty good about the whole ride up. It hasn’t had a negative effect and I haven’t let it bother me. I understand what’s going on here, me fighting the champ in his backyard and everything. But my whole life I was never able to really cut corners and take shortcuts. And then in boxing, it kind of just followed the same way. So I don’t want it easy.

This is probably – well, in my opinion, this is the best route for me to take to be able to establish myself. I see everything that Jermall and his brother did in the sport of boxing, and I think that’s real dope. I like what they’ve done and I know what they mean for boxing. So with that being said, it’s going to be a pleasure to share the ring with him this Saturday.

Q

During your time with Freddie now, what has Freddie added to your training? What have you taken away from his wealth of knowledge?

B. Adams

Freddie, him and Dub are just alike, but the difference I would take from Freddie and Dub is, Freddie would talk to me a lot more through certain things, and Dub, kind of like everything is off a reaction. With him is more so of like, Dub knows how he does things without even thinking about it.

It’s just it’s ultra-instincts. And with Freddie, he walks and talks and does everything. So it’s fun. I appreciate working with both of them because they both know how to work me down, just talk to me, understand so that I will prevail.

Q

Freddie, during your time with Brandon, what have you seen from Brandon that catches your eye and shows you that he has what it takes to win?

Freddie Roach

Brandon had a very good last year. He’s really growing because of and since The Contender. Brandon, he’s a machine and we have everything we need and we’re going to do our best to let Saturday decide.

Q

Jermall, on the flipside, you’re expected to win the fight this week. Do you feel pressure to deliver an eye catching performance just based on the expectation that media and odds makers threw out there?

J. Charlo

No. I never pay attention to the odds makers because those guys don’t fight. So they don’t understand, every fight is different. I’m in for a big fight, a big night and I’m just focused on where Ronnie Shields has brought me, and this is going to be a good night. It’s going to be a good night of boxing.

Q

With this fight, you’re the big favorite in your hometown and all of that. And there’s a lot of discussion in the middleweight division about future fights and so forth. With all of this, how are you staying focused on this particular fight, knowing there have been a lot of upsets recently and that anything could happen in the ring?

J. Charlo

I’m just motivated by those guys who don’t finish the job. And this is a legacy fight for me. This is the best I’ve felt in a long time. My career is definitely where it needs to be. The pressure is on me. I can’t let anybody down. And it’s one of those fights where it’s much needed with another hungry opponent.

And everyone that’s doubting me, and everyone who is not on a side with me, it makes me want to fight even harder. So it’s just one of those things I have to do and go through.

Q

What do you see as your advantages over Brandon Adams in the fight?

J. Charlo

We both have advantages, so I’m not saying much about the game plan, but also much about, Brandon Adams. My advantage is that I’ve been here before.

Q

Brandon, tell us why you’re confident you’re going to be able to win this fight? We all know you’re the underdog, but why do you think you’ll win?

B. Adams

I think Charlo said it best when he said stay tuned. It’s Saturday. Oh man. It will be Showtime June 29.

Q

Would either of you like to make a prediction for the fight, how it’s going to turn out? Jermall?

J. Charlo

It’s going to be a great night. Just tune in on SHOWTIME. In primetime is going to be a nice show. I predict fireworks regardless.

Brandon Adams

Yes, man. I just want to piggyback off what he said and just say man that there will be a heck of a show being thrown this Saturday man. And you hear it yourself man. We both are already, fine-tuned and we’re looking to be explosive. So get your shades. There’s going to be fireworks blowing in the sky.

R. Flores

Before they get ready for their match up on Saturday, final comments, first from the challenger, Brandon Adams, as he gets set to battle with Jermall Charlo this Saturday on SHOWTIME.

Brandon Adams

My final comment is I hope everybody is prepared. I hope everybody is ready. I hope everybody is just as excited as we are. And Jermall, man you already know, bro. It’s go time. Looking forward to sharing that ring with you. Stay blessed.

J. Charlo

Final comments, thanks to everybody who tuned in. Thanks to everybody who made this happen. I’ll be damn if I let anybody come to my hometown and take something from me. So I hope everyone is prepared and I’ll be ready. I’ll see you on Saturday.

