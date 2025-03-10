Jarvis Predicts ‘Bad Night’ for Thurman: Can the Aussie Power-Puncher Derail Thurman’s Tszyu Plans After Three-Year Layoff?

Brock Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs) predicts a “bad night” for Keith Thurman (28-1, 22 KOs) in their headliner on March 12th at Hordern Pavilion, in Sydney, Australia. Thurman, 36, has chosen Jarvis, 27, as his warm-up opponent to prepare him for a fight against Tim Tszyu later this year. We’ll find out if Thurman made a mistake of using a guy with power as his first fight in three years.

The last time Thurman came off a three-year layoff, he looked great, beating former WBA light welterweight champion Mario Barrios by a one-sided 12-round unanimous decision on February 5, 2022, but a lot changes when a fighter is as old as ‘One Time.’ This is only the second fight for Thurman in six years, and it’s impossible to expect him to be anywhere near his top form from 2016 to 2-17.

“On March 12th, be the. It’s going to be a bad night to be Keith Thurman,” said Brock Jarvis during today’s press conference for his fight against Keith Thurman in Sydney, Australia.

Body Target

If Jarvis’ training team has taken notes from watching Thurman’s past fights, they’ll have him target his body in this fight to take advantage of his weakness in that area.