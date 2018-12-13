Jarrell Miller Vs. Trevor Bryan In The Works For January, And It Could Prove To Be An Interesting Fight

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is the most consistently active big man in the sport today, and now he wants a belt. Any belt. With the big names still making the unbeaten Miller play the waiting game – Miller of course wants in on the Anthony Joshua scene, and the Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury scene – a January fight is being worked on, between Miller and Trevor Bryan. This is according to ESPN.com.





Bryan, also unbeaten, won a version of the WBA heavyweight title earlier this year courtesy of a pretty impressive demolition job on former crusierweight contender and world title challenger BJ Flores. For a while now, Miller, 23-0-1(20) has been calling for a fight with Bryan, 20-0(14) and it now seems likely he will get what he wants – at Madison Square Garden, New York on January 18th.

As impressive as Miller has been in staying active (five fights fought over a sixteen month period), the critics have moaned a little bit when it comes to the New Yorker’s quality of opposition. Bryan may not be an elite heavyweight, but he has that unbeaten record, he is young at age 29, and at 6’4” he is big enough. Might Bryan, despite his own comparative lack of activity (just three fights since July of 2016), rise to the challenge and give Miller his toughest test yet?

In fact, if the fight does take place, it will be Miller doing the challenging, but still, on paper, this is by far the biggest fight yet of Bryan’s career, despite his belt. Make no mistake, Miller would enter the ring as a big and comprehensive favourite to win the fight, pick up a strap and retain his unbeaten record, but something suggests Bryan might just give the 315 pound mountain some problems.

Certainly, as a stay-busy fight, Miller could face a far worse opponent. Let’s hope this fight does indeed get made for early next year. If it does happen, Miller Vs. Bryan will go out on DAZN. Maybe Miller-Bryan would be a fight that tells us quite a lot about both heavyweights.