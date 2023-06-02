Jarrell Miller The Latest To Call Out Tyson Fury

Another day, another fighter calls out Tyson Fury. Fury – who we know will not be fighting Anthony Joshua in September, the fight talks, such as they were, collapsing once again; AJ sticking to his plan of fighting in August and then against Deontay Wilder in December – has been called out by shamed heavyweight Jarrell Miller.

Fury, who we are told wants to fight in the summer, most likely the late summer, in September, has had his name listed alongside Demsey McKean, Jai Opetaia, Joshua (Fury putting his name alongside these possible opponents), and now Miller. “Big Baby” has won a bunch of fights since failing two drugs tests that ruined his shot at Joshua back in 2019, his most recent win one over Lucas Browne, and now the New Yorker has thrown his hat into the ring as far as trying to get a date with Fury.

“Listen, this is to my boy Gypsy King, AKA Tyson Fury – I heard you’re looking for an opponent,” Miller said in his video message. “But let’s cut the shit, you know who the best and biggest option is, it’s your boy Big Baby right here. Have your people call my people, work on those dollar signs and we’ll get it cracking. Gypsy King Vs. Big Baby, it’s got a nice ring to it. It’d be my honour to beat your ass and give you your first loss, let’s make it happen.”

In today’s crazy world, this fight could actually happen. Heck, it might well happen this September. It seems that if Fury wants to accept Miller’s call out (and Fury has shared Miller’s post on his instagram page, with three thinking emojis attached), the only thing that would stop the fight is Miller failing to get a licence to box in the UK. If that could be sorted out, though, it could be all systems go.

And forget how Miller has done nothing to earn a shot at the WBC heavyweight title (is Miller even ranked in the top 15 by the organisation?) – this is a fight that would likely sell. Hell, a reported 60,000 fans showed up to see Fury’s utterly pointless mismatch of a third fight with Derek Chisora!

The hype, the trash-talk Fury and Miller (buddies as they are, but buddies who are capable of putting on a great double act in which they pretend to dislike one another) would engage in would pull in plenty of punters, don’t worry about that.

The way Fury tells it, nobody wants to fight him, all the top heavyweights are afraid of him. If you buy that line, you might wind up buying either a ticket or the PPV for Fury Vs. Miller.

This is a fight that may really appeal to Fury. Miller is no hard puncher, he is not too dangerous, yet he can stick around for a few rounds, and of course, Miller can talk as much as Fury can. To repeat, this one will sell if it happens.