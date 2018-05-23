Jarrell Miller says he’ll fight Joe Joyce AND David Haye on the same night; Joyce responds via twitter and a battle of words ensues….

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is highly ranked and he is closing in on a world title shot (possibly one against Anthony Joshua, who is currently out in the US; amusingly being erroneously called Anthony “Johnson” whilst attending a basketball game yesterday, this making the rounds on social media) but the big-talker is calling for other fights. In fact, two fights – to take place on the same night.

Miller, last seen going 12 rounds for the first time in decisioning a game but outgunned (and outsized, Miller tipping-in at a massive 304 pounds) Johann Duhaupas, has called out both Joe Joyce AND his promoter, David Haye.

“ I will FIGHT @mrdavidhaye and @JoeJoyce_1 ON THE SAME NIGHT IN …. AMERICA U.S.A. @HayemakerBoxing Vs @bigbabypromotionss ENGLISH MUFFINS VS BIGBABY,” Miller wrote yesterday on twitter.

It didn’t take Joyce, unbeaten at just 4-0, to respond and a typically colourful verbal exchange ensued.

“Let’s get it on. My promoters @hayemakerboxing and @ringstar will be in touch. They will send you the contract. You talk the talk – let’s see if you walk the walk. No whining. The juggernaut is coming to the big APPLE#bigbabywhining #THEJUGGERNAUT,” Joyce wrote.

Swapping insults and KO vows and promises, the two heavies, one a big talker the other not so much, battled it out on social media. It’s all very amusing but of course there is next to no chance these two (or three) will actually fight. What, if anything would Miller gain from beating Haye, who is as we know coming off that bad KO loss to Tony Bellew?

Joyce is still a relative novice at pro level, so Miller should really be aiming higher. And this is no disrespect to Joyce. But as Miller himself wrote of Joyce: “Yea yea YEA You Have No TV, 2. No ranking, 3. No Mula and you ugly shsss.

Haye though, has said he would allow his unbeaten fighter to take on Miller: “He’d have my blessing to fight Dillian Whyte or Big Baby Miller next, no problem,” Haye told Boxing News. “I think he’d take both of them apart.”

Haye hasn’t decided yet if he will fight on.

Maybe one day in the future, Miller and Joyce can and will fight. But not now. Miller is a top-ranked contender, Joyce, as good as he has looked, is still a prospect. Miller sure knows how to drum up one big barrel of publicity though!