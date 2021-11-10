Jaron Ennis wants Terence Crawford or Keith Thurman

Highly ranked welterweight contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is ready to take on WBO champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford or former champ Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman for his next fight.

Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs) believes he’s more than ready to beat either of those fights if allowed to face them.

Beating Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) would push Ennis to the likely #1 spot in the 147-lb division, above even IBF/WBC champion Errol Spence Jr.

Although the 34-year-old Crawford talks of being avoided by the PBC welterweights, he likely doesn’t want to mix it up with a dangerous young fighter like ‘Boots’ Ennis.

The guys that Crawford has been chasing for the last decade with no luck are Spence, Danny Garcia, Thurman, and Shawn Porter.

After thirteen years as a professional, Crawford is finally getting a chance to fight Porter, but it’s coming a little late in his career, and he’s not the guy he used to be.

If Crawford is ready to take on Ennis and show that he’s capable of beating a dangerous younger fighter, that would be an excellent match-up.

It’s not realistic, though, as Crawford seems to be more focused on taking on the more established welterweights that will bring him a bigger paycheck like Spence and Thurman.

Ennis isn’t a household name yet in the U.S, and it could take several years for him to be someone that the average boxing fans are familiar with.

Ennis ready for Crawford

“Most definitely. I’ve been ready, and I’m ready for all those guys,” said Jaron Ennis to the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer when asked if he’s ready to challenge Terence Crawford.

“I see that fight [Crawford] playing out with it sharp in the beginning, but I feel like I would break Terence Crawford down,” said Ennis. “I’m stronger, stronger, faster, and I’m hungry.

“So, I’ll have to go take his belt, and so that’s how I’m coming. I’ll take it, and I’m better all around,” Ennis continued.

“As I said before, I’m impeccable, and I’m on a different level. I’m ready to shine and show the world. When I get my chance, I’m going to show that I’m the best fighter in the world,” said Ennis.

It would be excellent if Crawford gave Ennis a title shot, should he get past his next opponent Porter on November 20th. This writer isn’t holding his breath, hoping that’ll happen.

I mean, Crawford’s promoters at Top Rank will try and maximize the money they can make with him while he’s still with them, and they’re not going to put him in with Ennis to watch him get knocked out.

Ennis calls out Keith Thurman

“We wanted to fight Keith Thurman,” said Ennis. “We seen him on YouTube. He was like, he don’t know who I am. He never heard of me, but I take that as a compliment because he don’t want to know me. They all know I’m dangerous.

“That’s the real reason why I’m being skipped around in this weight division. Everybody in the weight division knows I’m the dangerous one in the weight division,” said Ennis.

“He [Thurman] knows who I am. One of my friends found a video of him like two or three years ago where he was saying he knew me or knew of me. He said I was a great up-and-coming talent.

“What do you expect. He [Thurman] don’t want to fight a young, hungry lion like this. When he comes back and he’s ready, I’m here. I’ll be waiting for you.

“I’ll stay ready. Anytime, anywhere, we can fight in your living room, your kitchen, your pool, your backyard, anywhere. Just call me; I’m ready right now,” said Ennis about wanting to fight ‘One Time’ Thurman.

When the 32-year-old former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Thurman (29-1, 22 KOs) does return to the ring, if he ever does, he’s not going to want to take on an unbeaten talent like Ennis.

Thurman will choose to take a ‘get-back’ fight or two to shake off the nearly three years of rust that has accumulated since his last fight in July 2019.

What Thurman seems to be looking for is a cash-out type of affair against Crawford or IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. If Thurman can get a title shot given to him on a silver platter, he’d likely gladly return to the ring off of three years of inactivity for that kind of a payday.

Unfortunately, it’s totally unrealistic to hope for Thurman coming back to take on the unbeaten Ennis, and that’s not happening in this lifetime.