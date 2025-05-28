In A Shocker, Heavyweight Hope Delicious Orie Announces His Retirement After Just One Pro Fight!

In a shocking move, 27-year-old British heavyweight Delicious Orie has announced his retirement after only one pro bout. After a decorated amateur run, Orie won his debut in April but says his passion for the sport is gone and he’s stepping away to pursue a corporate career.

“Fire and love have faded”: Orie exits the ring for good

In a move that has come right out of the blue, heavyweight hope Delicious Orie of the UK has announced his retirement from the sport – this after just one pro fight. Orie, who captured Commonwealth gold as a super-heavyweight and also boxed at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, made his pro debut in April, with him boxing his way to a four-round points win over Milos Veletic.

Orie, aged 27, was looked at by some good judges as a potential future champion and maybe even a big star of the heavyweight division. Now, as he wrote in an official statement that he put out on social media, Orie has quit, with him revealing how the “fire and love” he once had for the sport have faded.

“After much reflection, I have decided to hang up my gloves and retire from boxing to follow up on my degree and enter the corporate world,” Orie wrote. “This sport has given me so much – incredible memories, unforgettable experiences travelling the world and many opportunities to represent my country at the biggest stages in the world. Forever grateful for the journey. Over time, I’ve come to recognise that the same fire and love I once had for boxing has gradually faded. Every fighter knows you need a deep love for the craft to reach the top – and without it, there’s no path forward. Out of respect for the sport and for myself, it’s time to step away with honesty.”

A short career that leaves questions behind

This clearly cannot have been in any way an easy decision for Orie to make, and we must applaud him for his honesty. We will now never know how far Orie might have gone in the sport, if he would have gone on to become the next world heavyweight champion from Britain. Of course, over the years, some fine amateur boxers never even went pro at all. Orie gave us a glimpse of what he might have gone on to achieve, but unless he has a change of heart – and this doesn’t seem too likely going by his statement – there will be that sole win in the books for Orie.

We wish him well with his future.