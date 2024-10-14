Upset In Tokyo As Phumelele Cafu Wins Split Decision In War With Kosei Tanaka

The red-hot action just keeps on coming in Japan. Earlier today, during day two of the multi-title fight extravaganza taking place in Tokyo, largely unknown South African Phumelele Cafu upset defending WBO super-flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka, this via 12 round split decision in what was a superb, all-action battle. 30 year old Cafu, known as “The Truth,” lived up to his nickname, with him edging the always thrilling Tanaka by scores of 114-113, 114-113, the third judge having 29 year old Tanaka the winner by the same score.

A heavy knockdown scored by the challenger in round five proved to be the difference, with the 10-8 round for Cafu seeing him to the razor-thin decision victory. Now 11-0-3(8), Cafu arrived as an unknown and as a stiff underdog but he leaves Japan as a world champion. Four-weight champ Tanaka, who has given us a number of thrillers during his fantastic career, falls to 20-2(11).

Tanaka got his jab going early on, the fight a slow affair at the start, with no sign of what was to come. But we should have known it would be a great fight, as Tanaka is so often involved in fan-friendly fights. And so it proved, as Cafu came on strong. Clearly well-schooled and talented, Cafu showed a tight defence, while he looked dangerous with both his left hand and his right. Sitting down on his shots now, Cafu also showed fine counter-punching skills.

It was a big right hand to the head that sent Tanaka clattering down in round five, but the Japanese warrior has been down before and recovered and he did so again today. From here on in it was pretty much a war. Both men went to the body effectively, and painfully, and there was scarcely a clinch in sight. Tanaka managed to start driving Cafu back in the later rounds, and Tanaka’s fast, relentless volley of punches were something to behold.

But Cafu showed how tough he is, and there was some fierce trading, this electrifying the crowd. Cafu was tiring in the final minutes, as Tanaka kept on coming, slinging out leather. The two brawled in the final two rounds, and on occasion it looked as though Tanaka might just overwhelm his rival, in the final session especially. Instead, the two punched it out to the final bell.

It was a great fight and a rematch between these two seems to be a natural. For now, South Africa has a new world champion.