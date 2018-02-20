Jacobs says Sulecki won’t keep him from ruling middleweight division

Matchroom Boxing USA held a press conference today in New York City to formally announce a sensational HBO World Championship Boxing double-header on Saturday, April 28, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Headlining the event, former Middleweight World Champion and BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador DANIEL JACOBS, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), returns for a 12-round middleweight showdown against undefeated world ranked Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s).





Opening the HBO telecast, undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight contender JARRELL ‘Big Baby MILLER, (20-0-1, 18 KO’s) faces former world title challenger, JOHANN “The Reptile” DUHAUPUS, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s), of Abbeville, France, over 12-rounds in a WBA World Heavyweight Title Eliminator.

Also returning to Barclays Center on the non-televised portion, WBA Lightweight Women’s World Champion KATIE TAYLOR, (8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland will fight in a 10-round world title unification against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion VICTORIA BUSTOS, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

Tickets to the event start at $42 and go On Sale This Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or call 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center beginning Saturday, February 24 at noon. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.

Below are quotes from the participants along with EDDIE HEARN, President of Matchroom Boxing.

DANIEL JACOBS





“HBO believes in me and I am going to make sure I do my part. Maciel Sulecki is a tough competitor. Luis Arias was all talk, he didn’t give the fans what they were expecting. I believe Sulecki will bring a fight. He’s skillful and with his determination that makes him dangerous.”

“I know that I have to be at my best to make sure he doesn’t ruin my plans to rule the Middleweight division. Boxing is about the best fighting the best. Champions shouldn’t talk about what people bring to the table, they should fight the best.”

MACIEJ SULECKI

“This is my dream – when I was a kid I wanted to fight on HBO as a main event in New York – but it’s not a dream, I need to win this fight and I know I will win this fight. Everyone will know my name after this. Luis Arias was a clown who only talked, he was scared of Danny – I’m not. I’m a Polish warrior and you will see that in a really big war.”





JARRELL MILLER

“Johann Duhaupus is a tough guy man – he’s boxed some good guys and put on good performances at short notice. He’s got a full camp to fight me so I have to bring the best Big Baby to the show. Being big is a privilege, don’t hate on it, I have the biggest punch output in the division so Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder can’t walk me down. Come April 28 – the French fry is going to get cooked!”

JOHANN DUHAUPUS

“I can’t wait to come to New York City to fight, I’m so excited and I know that this is the most important fight of my career – Jarrell is a great talent and a dangerous fighter, but this is a huge chance for me and I won’t let it slip by.”

KATIE TAYLOR

“I’m so excited to be in Barclays Center again. It’s a huge fight for me against a great opponent, one of the longest reigning champions but I’m training hard already and I know I can deliver a big performance. Last year was huge for me but it was only the start and I believe that 2018 will be even bigger.”

EDDIE HEARN

“There’s a saying in the UK and I’ll use it here – this is boxing porn. We have Brooklyn, Poland, France, Ireland, Argentina and England.”

“We joined HBO for many reasons, but the main one was to get Danny Jacobs a shot at the winner of Canelo vs. GGG and I’m going to be doing everything I can to make that happen. Danny showed he was elite against Luis Arias. Now he’s got to take on a dangerous guy in Maciej Sulecki and he knows that, he has the fear and that is going to make Danny so dangerous.”

“The Heavyweight division is blowing up now. Miller vs. Duhaupas is a massive fight for the division – and I think the winner is in line for a shot at Anthony Joshua. We are talking to Barclays Center about Anthony Joshua fighting in Brooklyn, and against Miller that would be huge.”

“Katie Taylor has won it all as an amateur and she’s taught me that it’s not about women’s boxing – it’s about boxing. Katie is the best female fighter on the planet – no question. The Irish will be out in force and do not miss this girl fight, she’s incredible.”