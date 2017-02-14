Jacobs: I will be victorious against Golovkin

WBA Middleweight World Champion and Mandatory Challenger DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS, (32-1, 29 KO’s) held court with the Northern California media at his training camp in Oakland yesterday in preparation for his highly anticipated showdown with Unified Middleweight World Champion GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, (36-0-0, 33 KO’s) on Saturday, March 18 at The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden in New York City.





The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

DANIEL JACOBS

“Gennady is a great fighter; we’ll have multiple game plans to approach the fight. They can plan ahead or overlook me but I’m coming to be victorious on March 18..”

“Getting away has been great for me, there’s a lot less distractions in Oakland than if I stayed in Brooklyn.”

“I’ve been down twice in my career but I’m but not worried about my chin. He’s a very strong guy but it’s up to me to prove I’m quicker and better.”

“I don’t know how hard he punches, I’ve never faced him but anybody can be hurt and I’m confident in my power that I can hurt him. All the questions about my chin and heart will be answered on March 18.”

“I’m really a boxer, I’ve just become known as a knockout artist with all my stoppages.”

“Having Andre Ward here in my camp is terrific. I have a great deal of respect for him, he’s a role model for me, we’ve known each other since the amateurs. I greatly appreciate his support.”

“It’s the biggest fight of my career so I have to make sacrifices by leaving home and coming here, there’s too many distractions in New York. Being away adds to that motivation, it’s a sacrifice missing my 8-year-old son, but it makes me know that everything is worth it.

“Being around so many world class fighters here at Virgil’s gym helps push me and focus. We have smart sparring sessions, not wars.”

“In addition to having Andre Rozier as my trainer, bringing aboard Chris Algieri was a great addition. He’s able to help with my nutrition plus he’s fought on the biggest stages in the biggest fights which helps me.”

“It feels like home out here, I’ve been here for so long. It won’t feel like home during fight week, I won’t be in Brooklyn before the fight. I’m a true underdog fighting at Madison Square Garden, although I’ve fought there in the past it’s really Gennady’s home.”

“I have no idea how it ends, whether by decision or knockout but I will be victorious.”

Golovkin and Jacobs have an extraordinary, combined 35 consecutive knockouts heading into this highly anticipated battle.

