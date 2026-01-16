iVisit Boxing Targets Record Crowd With San Francisco Outdoor Event

According to iVisit Boxing chief executive Ed Pereira, the San Francisco show will be part of a wider 2026 slate that he has described as an “Iconic” series. Pereira said the company plans to stage around a dozen events during the year, with YouTube confirmed as the primary broadcast partner. Some shows may be offered on YouTube pay-per-view, while others are expected to be free to access.

No fighters have been announced for the San Francisco card, and Pereira said the July unveiling is intended to introduce the event and its partners rather than confirm bouts. He said discussions are ongoing with multiple promoters, but declined to name any fighters or matchups.

Online speculation has linked the event to a potential heavyweight fight involving Oleksandr Usyk, though Pereira did not confirm any such plans.

The project follows Pereira’s involvement in last year’s Times Square boxing event, which faced logistical challenges. Whether the San Francisco plan moves beyond concept stage will depend on securing fighters capable of justifying the scale being proposed.