iVisit Boxing Targets Record Crowd With San Francisco Outdoor Event

iVisit Boxing says it plans to stage an outdoor boxing event in San Francisco in 2026 with the stated goal of setting a new world attendance record.
The event is scheduled for July 11 at Civic Center Plaza, with organizers planning to turn the area in front of City Hall into an open-air boxing venue. The current attendance record for a boxing event stands at 135,132, set in 1941 when Tony Zale fought Billy Pryor in Milwaukee.
According to iVisit Boxing chief executive Ed Pereira, the San Francisco show will be part of a wider 2026 slate that he has described as an “Iconic” series. Pereira said the company plans to stage around a dozen events during the year, with YouTube confirmed as the primary broadcast partner. Some shows may be offered on YouTube pay-per-view, while others are expected to be free to access.
No fighters have been announced for the San Francisco card, and Pereira said the July unveiling is intended to introduce the event and its partners rather than confirm bouts. He said discussions are ongoing with multiple promoters, but declined to name any fighters or matchups.
Online speculation has linked the event to a potential heavyweight fight involving Oleksandr Usyk, though Pereira did not confirm any such plans.
The project follows Pereira’s involvement in last year’s Times Square boxing event, which faced logistical challenges. Whether the San Francisco plan moves beyond concept stage will depend on securing fighters capable of justifying the scale being proposed.
Last Updated on 01/16/2026