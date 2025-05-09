It’s Looking Less And Less Likely That Vasiliy Lomachenko Will Fight Again

Will the great Vasiliy Lomachenko fight again? This is the question the brass at Top Rank are currently asking, this after “Loma” has been out of action for a full year. Rewind to last summer, and Lomachenko was in talks with Gervonta Davis. Then, the future Hall of Famer, who turned 37 in February of this year, pulled out of any talks, with him later stating that he would make up his mind on whether or not he would box again.

Now, almost into the middle of 2025, we are still waiting on Lomachenko to make his mind up and tell us what decision he has made. And as Carl Moretti, vice president at Top Rank who of course promote Lomachenko said when speaking with The Ring – “he’s got a decision to make.”

“It’s by September on whether or not he’s going to fight the (IBF 135-pound) mandatory, which would be the winner of Raymond Muratalla and Zaur Abdullaev. And that will determine what he wants to do,” Moretti said. “It doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t fight again. It could be somebody else. The decision on fighting in general is still up in the air. He can do whatever he wants. He’s Loma. Really, the question is, does he want to fight again?”

It could well prove to be that the longer Lomachenko leaves it, the less likely he is to return to the ring. After all he’s achieved – multiple titles at numerous weights, that assured place in the Hall of Fame – Lomachenko may well have decided that he has done enough yet he is simply unable to go through with announcing his retirement. It can be the toughest thing for any fighter to do, to announce they are done with the sport they love.

Lomachenko, 18-3(12) did look to have a good deal left when he last fought, this against George Kambosos Jr who he stopped late in a dominating performance. But again, only Lomachenko knows his body, and his mind.

If he has boxed his last fight, Loma will be missed. It was at times a joy to watch him fight.