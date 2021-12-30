Isaac Cruz welcomes Ryan Garcia fight: “Let him come to me”

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) plans to have a big year in 2022 by fighting for a world title after he first takes care of Ryan Garcia. This is a 50-50 fight that could come down to whichever fighter lands first.

Ryan has one-punch power, but he’s never fought anyone that has put hands on him in a consistent manner the way that Pitbull Cruz will be attempting to do.

The popular unbeaten social media star King Ry (21-0, 18 KOs) is in the immediate sights of the tough Mexican slugger Pitbull Cruz.

With the aid of a victory over the famous Golden Boy fighter Ryan Garcia, Pitbull Cruz will transmute the win into a golden ticket that will open the door to him getting a world title shot against undisputed champion George Kambosos Jr. and or WBC champion Devin Haney in 2022.

Cruz likes his chances against Haney and Kambosos Jr, and so do a lot of fans who view those two belt-holders as VERY shaky. Beating Ryan is the first order of business for Pitbull Cruz when the two battle in April.

Isaac Cruz’s performance earlier this month against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on December 5th is likely good enough to make him the favorite against Kambosos, Haney, and Ryan Garcia.

What fans saw of Cruz in that fight was a guy that is more than good enough to defeat Ryan, Kambosos, and Haney with little trouble.

As of now, the Ryan vs. Cruz fight still isn’t a done deal for early next year, but the negotiations are looking promising. Ryan wants that fight and needs it at his point for his credibility.

Due to Ryan’s problems staying busy in 2021, many boxing fans have stopped believing in him and view him as a hopeless head case.

Ryan Garcia will need to raise his game a couple of levels and toughen himself up to beat Isaac Cruz because he looked fragile in his last fight against Luke Campbell.

Campbell dropped Garcia, and he looked on the verge of being knocked out in the second round after going down from a lead left hand.

“The world championship is something I have worked for almost 15 years. I dream and yearn for it. I want it to be big, and I have no preference for the title,” said Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to DAZN Boxing News.

“I faced a top-level fighter, and he didn’t give us that much trouble, so I’m focused on continuing to blaze the trail.

“Ryan Garcia, whoever. But if it comes down to them, I’m ready to take them on.

“Ryan hasn’t been a fighter that’s caused any big danger in the division; he’s more focused on making videos and having followers on Instagram. But if he wants to fight, let him come at me,” Pitbull Cruz said of Ryan Garcia.