Beterbiev-Bivol 2: A Steal at $25.99?

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 Riyadh Season event on February 22nd will cost £19.99 for UK fans and $25.99 for U.S fans and worldwide.

PPV Bargain

The price will make this card accessible to fans who would otherwise balk if it were sold in the $90 to $100 range. If there’s anything to gripe about, it’s the placement of Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker in the co-feature spot.

This fight should be much lower on the lower card because American fans won’t be interested in it. The middleweight fight between WBC champion Carlos Adames and Hamzah Sheeraz is another miss. That one doesn’t rate for the main card. It’s more of a preliminary card-style matchup.

The co-feature should be Israil Madrimov vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. because that one will interest fans worldwide. However, it’s still too early to know if Madrimov will make it to the event because he’s got a fight later this month against Serhii Bohachuk on December 21st, and he must get through that match in one piece to face Vergil Jr. on February 22nd.

“Beterbiev-Bivol, it’s what every boxing purest wants to see again, and we’re going to get another extremely close fight,” said Gareth A. Davies to the Boxing Social channel about the rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on February 22nd. “I think Bivol will be slightly more active in the early and the late parts rounds. I think he’s going to pivot this time. Roy Jones Jr. is telling Beterbiev in his tour of the UK at this moment, ‘You got to go in there and smash him this time.’ “I think Bivol will be smarter, faster this time, and they’ll wind up going into round 25 in another six months’ time, maybe in September or October of 2025. “I wonder if that’ll fall through. There’s only a two-month leeway, and they’re both very powerful, strong fighters,” said Gareth about Israil Madrimov, scheduled to fight Vergil Ortiz Jr. on the February 22nd card after only two months from his match against Serhii Bohachuk on December 21st.

Beterbiev-Bivol II

The Beterbiev-Bivol fight might not be close this time around because Beterbiev knows that he can break Bivol now with pressure, just as he was doing in the seventh round in their fight on October 12th fight.

In the rematch, Beterbiev will not wait until the midpoint of the fight to start hunting Bivol down. He will go for the finish right away, putting massive pressure on Bivol, knowing he’ll mentally fold. Last time, we saw that Bivol had no heart for the fire that Beterbiev had brought to him, and he couldn’t handle the exchanges or stand in place.

“He [Madrimov] only needs to have a rough-tough night. I think he wins it [against Bohachuk], and some physician makes a decision that he needs a layoff,” said Davies about Madrimov potentially being removed from the February 22nd fight against Vergil due to the injuries he sustains against Bohachuk.