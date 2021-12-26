Is Frank Bruno Right, Would Fighters From His Era “Eat Tyson Fury For Dinner?”

Frank Bruno, a national treasure of a former WBC heavyweight champion, a man who was and is loved by all in the UK, recently stated how fighters from his era “would have eaten Tyson Fury for dinner.”

Bruno was referring primarily to Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, both of whom were at their peak (or thereabouts) when Big Frank fought them. Speaking with DAZN, Bruno, now aged 60 yet still looking as though he is carved from bronze, said the following:

“[Fury] knows deep in his heart if he was around in my day, they’d eat him for dinner,” Frank said. “I’m not going to sit here and disrespect him, but we’re talking about a different era. He’s living on a different cloud to what I was on.”

Interesting stuff. Fury, the most talented heavyweight combination ever when it comes to size, height, and movement, is the main man today, but what if he’d fought a Tyson or a Lewis? Fury’s critics play down Fury’s achievements, saying he has beaten just two heavyweights deserving of the elite tag: Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko. And Fury looked anything but electrifying in the snoozefest in Germany, while he was in bad shape three times during the Wilder trilogy.

Would the Fury we saw bamboozling an oddly reluctant Klitschko have been too much for the 1989 version of Tyson or the 1993 version of Lewis? How about the Fury we saw climb off the deck to defeat Wilder?

Tyson and Lewis were special, special fighters in their day, in fact of all time. As good as Fury is and as blessed as he is with size and bulk and the ability to move like a man who is a good deal smaller, the thinking in many quarters is Tyson and Lewis would have each found a way to beat him. And it’s not just Frank Bruno who is saying this.

What say YOU: does Fury get eaten for dinner by “Iron Mike” and “The Lion?” They sure would have been very interesting fights, that much we can probably all agree on.