Is Errol Spence Junior the best welterweight in the world?

The scary thing about new IBF welterweight ruler Errol Spence Junior is we might not have seen him at anything approaching his absolute best yet. The new champ courtesy of his 11th round TKO win over Kell Brook, Spence says he felt sluggish due to inactivity, giving himself only a B-minus for his display in Sheffield.

Spence, despite his own self criticism, sure looked good. Fast, his blur of a right jab especially laser-like, powerful and, we now know, possessing a good chin, Spence looked every bit like his nickname; “The Truth.” We have a new star in the talent-rich welterweight division, that much is certain – but is Spence the best 147 pounder right now?

The defining fights are set to come – Spence immediately calling out WBA/WBC champ Keith Thurman after vanquishing Brook – and the level of competition promises to be very high. With excellent fighters such as Manny Pacquiao, Thurman, Danny Garcia, Amir Khan and others operating at 147, Spence has no real shortage of big fights.





One other name is Shawn Porter. The former IBF boss was in Sheffield last night, and after the fight Porter gave Sky Sports his review of Spence and his big win.

“I am not surprised at what he did to Kell,” Porter said. “I know Errol. He’s a very unique kid and a unique athlete. You would think he is going to get better and I’m not sure the rest of the division know what they’ve got on their hands now. You have to ‘fight’ him if you want to beat him. Errol doesn’t back down, stop or quit.”

But will Porter fight Spence? That would be one red-hot match-up, but it might be unlikely. Though Porter, like Spence, is willing to fight anyone, these two have a friendship and might have too much respect for one another to get it on. Still, money talks and we’ve seen good friends fight before.

For now, Spence is the talk of his weight class and deservedly so. Spence Vs. Thurman would be enormous, and, Manny Pacquiao aside (possibly), the winner would have to be looked at as the division’s very best.