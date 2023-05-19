Irish Legend Barry McGuigan Says Lomachenko Is “One Of The Greatest Of All-Time” But Is Picking Haney To Beat Him

Writing in his regular boxing column for The Mirror, Irish legend, former featherweight champ Barry McGuigan has cast his knowledgeable eye over tomorrow’s fascinating fight between defending lightweight champ Devin Haney and former pound-for-pound best in the world Vasiliy Lomachenko. And, as he often does, McGuigan has managed to cram quite a bit of interesting stuff into a relatively short piece.

McGuigan, who says he is not excited by Haney, whose style he says he is “not a fan of,” refers to Lomachenko as “one of the greatest fighters of all time, despite having had only 19 pro bouts.” However, McGuigan adds that, “at 35, his best is behind him, and against the Devin Haneys of this world any weaknesses are exploited.”

Like so many people, McGuigan has pointed to the size difference between Loma and Haney. McGuigan writes how “Lomachenko is a super featherweight really,” and that he is fighting at 135 “because that is where the action has been.” In comparison, McGuigan points out how “Haney is huge for the 135 pound limit and could easily be at super welterweight by the time he enters the ring.”

McGuigan says that had this fight taken place when Loma was at his peak, he would have beaten Haney. Back then, McGuigan writes, Lomachenko had “foot movement that was spectacular.” According to Barry, tomorrow’s fight will largely come down to how much Loma has left.

“If something of Loma’s best remains then Haney is in for a more difficult night than he imagines,” McGuigan insists. In the end, though, former 126 pound champ McGuigan sees a Haney win, this coming via decision.

“Loma is brilliant at coming forward but at this stage of his career I don’t see that troubling Haney, who will be too quick,” McGuigan writes. “Haney is unmarked, bright and intelligent but just doesn’t excite me. As exceptional as he is, I get the feeling that I have seen it all before. I have never felt that watching Loma, who is a complete one-off. I see Haney winning but not by stoppage.”

It is tough to see Loma, the older, smaller man getting the win. What about YOU – do you agree with McGuigan? Haney on points tomorrow night in Las Vegas?