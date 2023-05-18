Predictions: Devin Haney An Overwhelming Favourite Over Lomachenko!

It’s big fight week, so the folks at Ring Magazine, as per usual via the RingTV.com website, have compiled a poll asking boxing experts for their pre-fight picks on Saturday’s lightweight title showdown between defending champ Devin Haney and former champ, challenger Vasiliy Lomachenko.

And, going by what the majority of the 20 experts have said, it’s bad news for 35 year old Loma. No less than 16 experts are picking the 11 years younger Haney to get the win, with 13 of these people going for “The Dream” to win via decision. Some experts see it close, but others feel Haney, 29-0(15) will win a wide decision over the 17-2(11) Lomachenko.

Loma as we know has never been stopped, so it might come as a surprise to fans that Duke McKenzie, a former three-weight champ, is picking Haney by late stoppage; McKenzie going for Haney TKO10 Loma. Of the other people who are not picking Haney via decision, promoter Kathy Duva sees Loma winning the decision, as do trainer Bobby Benton and writer Ron Borges.

Interestingly, manager Jolene Mizzone picks the draw.

So, most experts feel we will get a long fight, all the way to the final bell. This seems likely, as Haney is no big puncher and to repeat, Loma has never been stopped. And it would be a real stunner if Lomachenko managed to stop the much bigger, longer, rangier Haney.

It’s tough to argue with a Haney decision win, yet Loma, with his bag of tricks, or if you prefer, his “Matrix,” could certainly make the fight close. The biggest hurdle Loma faces here might be getting inside on Haney and his long reach. If he can somehow do it, and if he can make it his fight – or if he “fights dirty,” which is something Haney has strongly suggested Lomachenko will try and do on Saturday night – Loma might push Haney harder than anyone else ever has.

But Haney W12 Lomachenko does look to be the smart bet here, the safe bet.

Who are YOU picking and how?