Hughie Fury believes Povetkin’s style is “perfect” for him

Hughie Fury believes Alexander Povetkin’s style is “perfect” for him as he prepares to take on the Russian danger man for the vacant WBA International Heavyweight title at The O2 in London this Saturday, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.





Aged just 24, Manchester’s Fury has been fearless in taking on the world’s Heavyweight contenders, losing a majority 12-round decision in a close and controversial WBO world title challenge to New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in 2017.

Then, in October 2018, he travelled to Bulgaria to battle former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev, losing on points in a gallant and gory IBF Final Eliminator in Sofia. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Fury is aiming to impress against former world ruler Povetkin on his big Matchroom Boxing debut.

“Povetkin is a good opponent but I believe that I belong at this level and I’m going to prove it,” said Fury. “Eddie showed me other potential opponents but at the end of the day, if you believe you’re the best then you want to fight the best – and I do. I’ve had a bit of bad luck in previous fights but this is the time for me to shine and show people what I’m made of.





“Stylistically I think he is perfectly made for me. He is a good fighter who can’t be underestimated, and one shot can end it all in the Heavyweight division. We’ve been working on things in this camp and brought in very good sparring partners who we’ve done lots of rounds with. I’m really looking forward to this and you will see on the night how I handle Povetkin.

“There’s nothing new with him, his style has always been the same. I will be the more active man in there and you can’t substitute for being active, but at the end of the day he is a professional and he’s experienced so he’ll be ready come fight night. I’m not really bothered about his power, I’m just concentrating on my own job and doing what I’ve got to do.

“A win against Povetkin puts me right back into the mix and this is where I belong. It puts me on the platform where I can fight anyone I want and it gives me respect and that’s what I want. I want to be in command and to fight the best. I’m not the sort of fighter who wants to keep fighting journeymen. I want to fight the best and prove I belong at the top.”

Fury vs. Povetkin features on a huge night of boxing in the Capital.

At the top of the bill, Olympic Champions Vasiliy Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) and Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) will clash for the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight World titles, WBC Flyweight ruler Charlie Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs) makes the second defence of his crown against Mandatory Challenger Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs), Joe Cordina (9-0, 7 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth Lightweight titles against Gavin Gwynne (11-0, 1 KO) in a mouth-watering battle of Wales, rising Light-Heavy star Joshua Buatsi (11-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBA International title against Canada’s Ryan Ford (16-4, 11 KOs), James Tennyson (24-3, 20 KOs) and Atif Shafiq (21-2, 5 KOs) meet for the vacant WBA International Lightweight title, Hartlepool star Savannah Marshall (6-0, 4 KOs) makes her highly-anticipated Matchroom Boxing debut, Sheffield amateur standout Dalton Smith (2-0, 1 KO) takes part in his first six round contest and Hull Super-Featherweight prospect Connor Coghill (5-0) lands a dream slot on his former manager’s (Campbell) undercard.