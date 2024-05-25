Hrgovic Expects to “Conquer” Dubois in Heavyweight Clash on June 1st

Filip Hrgovic predicts he’s going to “conquer” Daniel Dubois this Saturday in their 12-round fight on the 5v5 card on June 1st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Experience vs. Youth and Power

Many boxing fans are predicting a victory for the more experienced Hrgovic, as he’s got the age advantage and the amateur pedigree. What Hrgovic doesn’t possess is the speed, power, and youth of Dubois.

If Dubois can fight with the same conviction as he did in his last fight, that could be a problem for Hrgovic.

Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs) says he wants Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) to be aggressive and come forward because he will defeat him head-on.

It will be interesting to see if Dubois can have the same success against Hrgovic as he did in his last fight in Riyadh against Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller last December.

That was an impressive performance from Dubois, who came back from a shaky start to dominate and stop the previously unbeaten Miller.

The Eddie Hearn-promoted Hrgovic has looked good recently, defeating Mark De Mori, Demsey McKean, and Zhilei Zhang, but those guys aren’t in the same league as Dubois in terms of speed and youth.

Hrgovic’s Prediction

“I see big biceps but I don’t see big balls,” said Filp Hrgovic to TNT Sports Boxing, talking about Daniel Dubois. “You don’t fight with biceps, you fight with balls and the heart.”

“You’re going to find out about that,” said Dubois. “Let’s put it to sleep.”

“I can’t wait,” said Hrgovic. “I want you to be like that so I can conquer you. You should be aggressive. You should come forward, and I conquer you, and you’re going to sleep.”

“No way,” said Dubois. “I’m ready for him. I’m ready to put on a show and put him to sleep. I’m 100% confident and ready for this opportunity.”