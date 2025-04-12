Hometown Fight in Newark? Eddie Hearn Eyes Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda as a Springboard to Gervonta Davis Clash

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes a fight between WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson and interim champ William Zepeda is possible to happen next in Shakur’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

Hearn says he already spoke with Golden Boy president Eric Gomez about doing the fight between Zepeda and Shakur. He’d like to include that fight as part of a “5v5” type of event.

Stevenson’s Need

Hearn says he’s speaking with DAZN about doing the Shakur-Zepeda fight and views it as the perfect springboard for a unification match between Shakur and WBA champion Gervonta Davis.

“We had an agreement to do a fight in Saudi. Obviously, there’s the potential to do a fight in the U.S,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV about a fight between Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda. “The purses are changing from the Saudi card to doing it back in the U.S.

“One thing from our side, which is 100%. We’re not avoiding the fight. It’s been called by the WBC. So, to avoid the fight, Shakur would have to vacate. He definitely isn’t vacatimg. It’s a great fight. It’s the fight for both men,” said Hearn.

It’s a fight where Shakur has a lot to gain, but not Zepeda. Stevenson needs a win over the more popular, fan-friendly Zepeda to increase his marketability with casual and hardcore boxing fans. His stock has plummeted since his fight against Edwin De Los Santos in 2023.

Stevenson is banking on a strong performance against Zepeda, increasing his popularity enough to lure Gervonta Daivs into fighting him. That’s entirely unrealistic. While he could win, he would have to utilize the same approach that he employed for the De Los Santos fight. He would have to hit-and-run for the entire 12-round fight and would be booed madly by fans at ringside. Tank won’t have anything to do with Stevenson after that.

“I had a good conversation with [Golden Boy Promotions president] Eric Gomez, and we’d love to do the fight with Golden Boy with Eric and Oscar [De La Hoya. Maybe a 5v5 on the undercard as well,” said Hearn.

It remains to be seen if the Shakur vs. Zepeda fight will happen, though, because Stevenson has high expectations. He thinks he’s a star, and he’s spoiled after the big money he got fighting the electrical Josh Padley on the Riyadh Season card on February 22nd. Stevenson got a reported seven-figure sum to fight the light-hitting fringe contender Padley, whom fans mistakenly call a “plumber.” He’s an electrician, and he gave Shakur a hard fight, exposing him as a fake.

Zepeda in Newark?

“I think it’s the perfect fight. I’m speaking to DAZN, and hopefully, we can find a deal to do Stevenson against Zepeda,” said Hearn. “Get Zepeda beat, and then we’ll move on to Tank. Wherevers the biggest gate, and for me, that’s in Newark [New Jersey]. He’s [Shakur] done over a million dollar gates consistently there, and that’s the first big fight he would have taken there.”

That sounds like a pipe dream on Hearn’s part, thinking Zepeda will agree to fight in Newark. Zepeda won’t agree to fight in Shakur’s hometown in Newark.

It’s absurd to think that Shakur will get a fight against Tank Davis if he’s victorious against Zepeda. Too many things would stand in the way of that fight happening, starting with the purse split. But even before they get to the negotiations, Shakur’s performance against Zepeda will sink his chances.

He will be forced to run from Zepeda because if he stands and fights, he will get overwhelmed by high punch output. Stevenson doesn’t have the power or the size to enjoy the same success that Tevin Farmer had in his two fights against Zepeda.

Saudi Premium

“So, I think it’ll generate a lot of money, but again, we’d be partners with Golden Boy,” said Hearn about wanting the Shakur vs. Zepeda fight to be staged in Newark, New Jersey. “They’d have their say as well, and we’ll put the dollars together and see if we can keep both fighters happy. There’s a premium to fight in Saudi, and that’s how it’s always been.”

Without the Saudis being involved, Zepeda and Golden Boy Promotions will likely pass on the idea of taking a fight against Shakur next. It’s not financially worthwhile unless Turki gets involved and offers a big purse.