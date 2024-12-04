Paro vs. Hitchins: Richardsons Ready to Expose Paro’s “Dirty” Tactics in IBF Title Fight

Richardson Hitchins has labeled IBF 140-lb champion Liam Paro a “Dirty fighter” ahead of their showdown this Saturday night, live on DAZN at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) studied Paro’s recent victory over former IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias, going over it with a fine-tooth comb, and came to the conclusion that he is one dirty fighter.

The Brooklyn, New Yorker native Hitchins feels that Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) got away with murder in terms of dirty moves in his 12-round unanimous decision win over Matias on June 15th in Manati, Puerto Rico.

Hitchins says he’s NOT going to let him use the same tactics against him with some payday, which could turn the fight into a foul-fest. If the referee just stood by, slack-jawed, doing zero to do the job he was assigned to, that would make him look incompetent.

Hitchins is going to use his boxing skills advantage to leave Paro punching at air, missing, and getting picked apart with his precise shots.

Dirty Tactics

“He is a dirty fighter, and he has a good left hand. I can really see me getting the KO. I don’t think it will be my power so much that will surprise him but my accuracy,” said Richardson Hitchins to Matchroom Boxing, talking about his title fight against Liam Paro. “I think Liam Paro’s game plan is he doesn’t think I can fight at a fast pace. I think he’s going to bring the pressure, hope the IBF’s rehydration clause plays a factor, and hope that I die out in the middle of the rounds,” said Hitchins to Boxing News. “I think I have his game plan already figured out, and that’s a dangerous game plan that he’s coming with. I think he’s going to fall right into my hands. I don’t know that from him fighting [former IBF light welterweight champion Subriel] Matias that he thinks he’s Matias now, trying to bring a high pace.

Hitchins will need to fight off Paro because he’s already said he’s going to use a “fast pace” and nonstop “pressure” to try to stress him out and wear him down. Paro notes that Hitchins’ last opponent, Gustavo Lemos, had success against him using pressure in their fight on April 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hitchins still got the better of the action with his pinpoint accuracy, winning a 12-round unanimous decision by the scores 117-111, 115-113, and 115-113. It was still far from an easy fight for Hitchins because he didn’t throw enough punches with power to hurt Lemos and make him think twice about attacking.

“That’s not boxing, bringing a high-paced fight, trying to make it a dog fight,” said Hitchins. “Boxing is not about calling a dog fight. It’s not about bringing a fast pace. It’s about skills and making smart, calculated moves. Him talking like that, he’s already showing me that he’s not as intuitive in the sport of boxing,” said Hitchins about Paro.