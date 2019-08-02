Heavyweight News: Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin “Agreed For September,” Adam Kownacki Out-Weighs Chris Arreola By 22 Pounds

Two notable pieces of heavyweight news came out today. First up, proud claimant of the lineal heavyweight crown Tyson Fury has his next fight pretty much set, as he and unbeaten but largely unknown contender Otto Wallin of Sweden have “agreed terms” to fight on September 14th. The venue, according to a number of sources, is The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.





If the above description of Wallin – “unbeaten but largely unknown” – sounds familiar, this is because this is exactly how Fury’s last foe, Germany’s Tom Schwarz was described. Let’s hope Wallin, 20-0(13) can give Fury a harder and longer fight that Schwarz managed, the German being taken out by Fury inside a couple of easy rounds, also in Las Vegas.

Wallin is a southpaw, he is young at age 28 and he is tall at just over 6’5”. A look at Wallin’s pro record via BoxRec lets you know how the man from Sundsvall has met virtually nobody of real note.





Fury, though, is keeping himself busy at least as he gets himself primed and peaked for that massive return clash with WBC heavyweight ruler Deontay Wilder.

Today’s other notable piece of heavyweight news comes in the form of the very big Adam Kownacki. The unbeaten Polish banger faces veteran former three-time world heavyweight title challenger Chris Arreola in New York tomorrow night, and Kownacki has come in at a hefty 266 pounds at today’s official weigh-in. Arreola, who has been used to being the heavier guy in plenty of his fights, tipped-in at 22 pounds lower at 244.

Arreola looks slim and ready to go. Kownacki weighed-in whilst wearing a t-shirt. Has Kownacki skipped a few corners in training for this fight? As well-conditioned and fit a state Arreola looks to have worked himself into (244 being a low weight for “The Nightmare”), the younger man by eights years had better not have done so.

Almost everyone is expecting a real war tomorrow night at The Barclays Centre and Kownacki might need a full tank of gas if he’s to see off the veteran.

Weights: Adam Kownacki 266 vs. Chris Arreola 244

Marcus Browne 173.8 vs. Jean Pascal 174.6