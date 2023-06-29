Heavyweight News: AJ-Whyte II “Back On,” Zhang-Joyce II Official For Sept 23

It seems we could see two explosive heavyweight rematches take place in the UK this summer. Today, the official press conference was held to formally announce the rematch between Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce. The date is September 23, the venue Wembley’s OVO Arena. As fans know, “Big Bang” Zhang upset “The Juggernaut” back in April, the Chinese southpaw stopping a busted up, half-blinded Joyce in round six.

The rematch is dubbed “An Eye For An Eye,” and Zhang is vowing to repeat his win, with Joyce vowing to put things right and “take back what’s mine.” The WBO interim belt will again be on the line. This is an interesting rematch, and Joyce said today that he took the immediate rematch as it is the quickest route back to knocking on the door once again for a world title shot. If Joyce wins. But if Zhang does a number on the 37 year old once again, then where does Joyce go?

As for the second heavyweight rematch to come this summer, it’s been reported by Sky Sports that the Anthony Joshua-Dillian Whyte return is “back on.” As fans may know, Whyte objected to the rematch clause that was in the contract, with Whyte saying he wants a one-fight and then move on deal. As per Sky Sports, the rematch clause has been removed and negotiations are now back up and running.

The target date for AJ-Whyte II remains August 12th. So, will this rematch get over the line now? It seems Whyte has been given a new offer, one he pretty much wanted, and with the stumbling block of a rematch clause now out of the picture, why would Whyte not sign on? It’s not as though Whyte is showered with big-fight options at this point in time.

It’s been a quiet year for the heavyweights so far, but now there is finally some movement, with two potentially exciting fights between the big guys to look forward to.

Joshua-Whyte II – who wins and how?

Zhang-Joyce II – who wins and how?