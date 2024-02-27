Hearn Seizes Opportunity, Extends Canelo-Benavidez Offer

Eddie Hearn has extended an invitation to David Benavidez to help him put together a fight against Canelo Alvarez now that the Mexcian superstar is no longer with PBC.

Canelo split with Premier Boxing Champions and could head to Matchroom to reunite with Hearn for some interesting fights on DAZN.

With PBC’s situation sounding shaky for the company, will Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) jump ship before the company takes the final plunge? If he does leave, Hearn is the one he needs to be looking for if he wants to fight Canelo.

Targeting PBC’s Weakness

“PBC don’t want to work with anyone, and now they’re f*****,” said Hearn to the media about PBC’s tendency to focus on in-house fights involving just their fighters rather than contacting other promotional companies to put on dual-network fights.

Hearn suggests that PBC’s unwillingness to work with other promoters got them into this mess. Of course, some fans would argue that overpaying fighters and setting up compelling fights involving their big names facing lackluster oppoisition hasn’t helped.

The Invitation

Hearn is inviting the unbeaten WBC interim super middleweight champion Benavidez: “If Benavidez wants to come and talk to us and make that fight, we can make that fight, no problem.”

Benavidez would have to make the first move if he wants Hearn to attempt to help him get the fight against Canelo. PBC has failed to convince Canelo to take the fight with Benavidez, and he’s no longer with them.

So, if Benavidez wants that fight with Alvarez, he’ll need to reach out to Hearn and see if he can influence Canelo. Doing nothing won’t help Benavidez because he’ll be ignored by Canelo, who has fighters waiting in a queue to fight him.

Benavidez is moving up to 175 for his next fight to battle former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozyk for the interim title this summer. He still intends on returning to 168, but that could be easier said than done.