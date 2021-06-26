Hearn Says Joshua-Usyk Is On For September 25

It’s taken a long, long time, and the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight still hasn’t been ‘officially’ officially announced. However, yesterday evening on a live chat appearance on Instagram, Eddie Hearn stated how “September 25 is the date” for Joshua Vs. Usyk. Hearn said the official announcement will come soon.

The likely venue is Tottenham Football stadium, and the hope is for a massive crowd (this, of course, dependant on the Covid restrictions).

By the time the Joshua-Usyk fight rolls around, Usyk will have been out of action for 11 months, and the Ukrainian southpaw will have boxed just twice since November of 2018.

Will Usyk, a fighter who is largely reliant on reflexes and sharpness, be affected due to the enforced inactivity he has had to endure whilst waiting for his mandatory shot at AJ?

Joshua has not been active himself; in fact, AJ critics often get on his back for only fighting once a year; of course, the pandemic hasn’t helped, but Joshua has boxed just twice since December of 2019 and his return fight with Andy Ruiz.

Will Joshua, last seen taking out Kubrat Pulev in December of last year, suffer from any rust issues himself in the upcoming fight?

Is Joshua-Usyk a fight you are excited about seeing? Some fans are interested to see how Usyk’s brilliant boxing brain will trouble Joshua, while others feel the former undisputed cruiserweight king is simply too small to be able to trouble Joshua. The rematch clause is in place, by the way.

Can Joshua, 24-1(22), get the KO win, or will Usyk, 18-0(13), outbox Joshua and pull off the win? By the time Joshua and Usyk comes around, the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be in the history books.

Will Fury destroy Wilder again as he says he will, and will he then go back into negotiations with Joshua for the super-fight we all thought we’d see this August? Or will Wilder pull off the upset revenge win and derail Fury and with it Fury Vs. Joshua?

It’s been quite some time since we got a big world heavyweight title fight, and this summer, at last, we will get two. Which fight of the two are you most looking forward to?