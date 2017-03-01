Haye vs Bellew: Hearn allays Haye injury fears: “He will be in the ring on Saturday”

After all the hype, the ward of words and the entertaining press conferences, it would be a massive blow if Saturday’s David Haye-Tony Bellew fight got called off. Believe it or not, there is apparently a chance that this will actually be the case. A story broke this morning regarding Haye suffering an injured Achilles tendon.

Haye flew out to see his German doctor, Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt yesterday, to have his Achilles checked out. When this was revealed, a number of publications and web sites jumped on the story, suggesting Saturday’s fight was in jeopardy. And of course Haye has form; having pulled out of a few fights due to injury – sometimes at the eleventh hour. But, in speaking with ESPN.com, Bellew’s promoter Eddie Hearn said that the fight will take place and that he knew about Haye’s Achilles problem weeks ago.





“The public workouts are on (tonight). If he wasn’t fighting I’d know. He will be at the workouts and he will be in the ring on Saturday,” Hearn said. “It’s known he sometimes goes to Munich for treatment. That’s where he had surgery on his shoulder.”

Hearn adeed that if Haye did pull out of the Bellew fight, he would run the risk of “not fighting in Britain again.” Indeed, there would be hell to pay if Haye pulled out of this fight, so close to the opening bell. But despite Hearn’s assuring words, some fans may remain worried until Haye actually steps into the ring – firstly tonight at the open workouts and then in the ring at The O2 in London on Saturday night.

Bellew asked Haye if he was fully healthy and injury-free at Monday’s presser, to which Haye said he was 100-percent. “I don’t want any excuses after I beat you,” Bellew told Haye.

If he does get upset on Saturday night, has Haye already got an excuse at the ready regarding his Achilles? Fingers crossed Haye is fine and the fight goes ahead as scheduled. Haye’s career could not afford another pull out!