Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis – Highlights

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) outboxed WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) to win a beautiful twelve round unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Haney’s skills created a stylistic nightmare for Prograis last Saturday night, and he wasn’t willing to be aggressive as he needed to win.

Haney took advantage of poor decision-making by Prograis to win by the scores 120-107, 120-107, and 120-107.

The fight was so one-sided in Haney’s favor that the crowd, which was pro-Haney, didn’t have much to get excited about because it was too one-sided to the point where they might have felt sorry for Prograis.

He didn’t look like he belonged in the same ring with Devin, who played hit & retreat the entire fight, rarely staying in the pocket. Prograis’ hands & feet were too slow to make a fight of it.

Devin looked like the version of Floyd Mayweather Jr., who fought Carlos Baldomir in November 2006. Mayweather fought in the same defensive way that Haney did, and the Las Vegas crowd hated it.

The fans at the Chase Center in San Francisco, many of them not accustomed to seeing live boxing, were more forgiving of him, making it a dull fight, so they didn’t boo Haney the way Mayweather was by the hardcore boxing fans during his clash against Baldomir.

Haney did look slightly more powerful at 140 than he’d been at 135, but not by much. Moving up five pounds didn’t turn Haney into a knockout guy, and he wasn’t willing to take chances to throw more than a couple of shots at a time for fear of being countered by one of Prograis’s slow but hard shots.

Haney’s skills were on another level

“The scorecards were on point, and honestly, it wasn’t that far off from what we said was going to happen in the fight except for the knockdown,” said Chris Algieri to ProBox TV about the outcome of the Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis contest.

“Devin is on another level in terms of boxing skills, and the way their skills matched up, it wasn’t a good look for Regis. You got to give it to Bill [Haney] whether it’s in terms of training a guy to be ready for one specific fight or picking the right opponent.

“We talked about this a lot leading up to the fight, and in terms of the stylistic match-up, it wasn’t great for Regis. But Haney made zero mistakes tonight. He capitalized on every opportunity that he possibly could have, and he also showed new strength and power at 140.

“We kind of talked about that with him going up that it was going to increase his strength. But it also increased his pop and his power too. Regis had no answer. Once he got dropped early on, that was pretty much the end of the fight,” said Algieri.

Prograis couldn’t follow instructions

“Even the intelligence in the corner. You could see in Regis’ corner they were telling him to cut off the ring, but he just wasn’t doing it,” said Paulie Malignaggi. “I can’t take away any credit from Haney. This was brilliant in all facets of the fight.”

“I don’t think at any point in Regis’ career this would have been different,” said Algieri. “He has slow feet. He just looked too slow tonight, and I don’t know if he was ever a fast guy. He has quick hands on the inside, but he never got into the position where he could be quick.

“Regis is not a good guy when he has to be offensive, when he has to be aggressive when he’s going forward on the front foot. He doesn’t jab. He’s not super explosive on the way in. We saw that in his previous fight with Zorrilla. He couldn’t cut off the ring properly, and when you’re fighting a guy with such good lateral movement.

“On top of being very good laterally, the guy is really good straight ahead with his jab, straight right hand. It was all night long, lined up for the shots all night long,” Algieri said about Haney.

Regis lacked a delivery system

“Haney’s ability to stop on a dime and fire was just too much for Regis. Too slow, too slow-footed,” said Algieri. “Yeah, he has power, but you got to get there. But as Teddy Atlas said, you might have a nuclear weapon, but you’ve got to have a delivery system, and Regis did not have that tonight.

“He could not get his power into position to do any kind of damage, and Haney did a perfect job of disarming him all night long, whether it was his footwork with his lateral movement, whether it was his jab.

“I think once he was able to hurt Regis, Regis’ mind changed, and he said, ‘I need to be way more careful,’ and that changed his mindset and his strategy from there on out.

“He was no longer willing to go for broke, which is what he needed to do, especially late in the fight. He had to go forward and bomb away, but he kept getting hurt.

“So when you have a guy that can hurt you from the outside, who is out-boxing, you have to be aggressive where you put yourself in a position to get hurt; Regis couldn’t do that. He wasn’t willing to do that.

“At 140, he’s a different animal. Matias is an animal for sure, but I really don’t think they’re in the same place,” said Algieri about his belief that Haney beats Subriel Matias.