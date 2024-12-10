Hackett Challenges Haney After X Rant: “Come Fight Me at 147!”

Jalil Hackett is angry with Devin Haney after he took on X to dump on him following his 10-round split decision upset loss to Jose Roman Vazquez (14-1, 6 KOs) last Saturday night at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hackett feels Devin went out of his way to trash him, and make him look bad with the gloating over his loss.

Haney seemed to reveal in the Eddie Hearn-promoted welterweight prospect Hackett’s loss to Vazquez because this was supposed to have been an easy win for him. He got outworked by the 31-year-old Vazquez.

It was bad. Hearn was furious after the event, angry with Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) and lightweight prospect Marc Castrol for both of them getting beaten on the same card. The scored were 96-94, 96-94 for Vazquez, and 96-94 for Hackett.

The 21-year-old Hackett wants Haney to move up to welterweight and fight him. He probably will move up to 147, but it’s unlikely he’ll want to fight Hackett.

“He’s Sheltered”

“You’re nephew, Devin, came out of Left Hook. He ain’t been on Twitter in months, and came on and was talking s*** about me,” said Jalil Hackett to MillCity Boxing, reacting to Devin Haney trashing him on X, following his loss to Jose Roman Vazquez last Saturday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“He was saying that 140 is hard to make. He can’t make 140 no more. He can bring his b**** a** to 147 and fight me. I don’t have any problem with someone having an opinion on a fight. He could have said, ‘Jalil lost.’ I wouldn’t have cared, but he [Haney] went out of his way to straight hate for no reason.

“So, now I’m on your a**. You went out of your way. You just happened to say you can’t make the weight below me. You’re about to move up. So, let’s fight. You don’t like me, and I don’t like you, because you was pressed to say something about me.

“Bill [Haney] would be with it, but Devin might not be with it. I’m available. He knows how to get in touch with Eddie [Hearn]. Zab, your guy [Haney] has been sheltered his whole life. He’s had a good life his whole life. I’m going to be on his a**. He’s going to try and get me locked up like he did Ryan,” said Hackett.