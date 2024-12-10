Video: Alalshikh Still Urging Wladimir Klitschko To Make Ring Return

Fight fans have heard about the possibility of former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko making a return to the ring at age 48 (Wlad will turn 49 in March). The idea, the “dream” of Saudi money man Turki Alalshikh, is for Klitschko to come back and fight the winner of the fast-approaching Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury rematch, or, as Turki stated at the WBC convention in Hamburg, Germany yesterday, the winner of the February 22 fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker.

Alalshikh spoke at the convention, and he again urged Klitschko to return to the ring and try and break George Foreman’s record as the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. There is no word yet, officially at least, from Klitschko on whether or not he actually will fight again. But it would surely be a big story if Klitschko came back, and it would be an absolutely massive story if he actually managed to regain a belt or belts upon doing so.

Klitschko, 64-5(53), last boxed back in April of 2017, when he dropped but was stopped by Anthony Joshua in a thrilling encounter. Prior to that fight, “Dr. Steel Hammer” lost via decision when he was upset by Tyson Fury. You have to go back all the way to April of 2015 to find Klitschko’s last ring victory.

It can be very risky and dangerous for any aging fighter to come back, even one who has kept themselves in good physical condition as Wladimir has. Without a tune-up fight, Klitschko instead going straight in with either Usyk, Fury, Dubois or Parker, it could be even more risky. Can Klitschko do it? Should Klitschko even try?

Alalshikh says it’s his dream, seeing Klitschko return after almost eight full years out, and he is a man who is used to getting what he wants. Who knows how much mega-money Alalshikh is offering Klitschko here?

What do YOU think – should Klitschko go for history, and if he does, is Big George Foreman’s record in any real danger of being broken? Foreman, as we all know, sensationally flattened Michael Moorer to win back the crown in November of 1994, at age 45 years and nine months.