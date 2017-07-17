Goodbye and thanks to The Ghost; Robert Guerrero reaches the end

No matter how incredibly brave, no matter how talented and no matter how so full of faith and self belief a fighter is, the end has to come one day. This past weekend, on Saturday night in Uniondale, New York, in his 42 pro fight, the end came for the hugely popular Robert Guerrero.

“The Ghost,” as the Californian southpaw is known, appeared to have close to nothing left but his sheer heart against Omar Figueroa, who, with his five-knockdown, 3rd-round stoppage win, became the first man to stop the 34 year old. Guerrero, who had previously and quite recently been beaten by Keith Thurman (in a punishing fight), Danny Garcia and, in his fight before Saturday, David Peralta, must now prove to be the smart, realistic person we all know he is, and retire.

A great fighter who competed at the highest level at featherweight all the way to welterweight, winning his share of belts along the way, Guerrero overcame immense personal misfortune (his story, and that of his wife, capturing the heart of millions) and never once gave in. Now, however, after having fought his heart out in numerous punishing ring battles, it is time for “The Ghost” to stop haunting the sport he gave so much to.





Punch resistance is so very vital for a fighter of Guerrero’s style and approach; his warrior tendencies proving so prominent in recent years, and without it, and with a never give up mental attitude to go along with it, a faded warrior is so vulnerable to being seriously hurt. Added to this, is the fact that Guerrero has nothing left to prove (or anything much to prove anything more with).

It’s time, and Guerrero and his family and friends have to concede as much. All that’s left to say is thanks, thanks for the great fights, the great heart and the great story.

Is Guerrero, 33-6-1(18) a Hall of Famer in five years (providing he does call it a career right now)? He makes a hell of a case, put it that way. Just as Guerrero always made for a hell of a fight.