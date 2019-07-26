GoFundMe Page of Maxim Dadashev is Live

In honor of Maxim Dadashev, an official GoFundMe account has been set up in his memory. All proceeds from the page will be donated to Maxim’s widow, Elizaveta Apushkina, and their two-year-old son.





Maxim’s friends and family would like to thank the entire boxing community for their outpouring of love and support.

To donate, please visit the following page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/madmaxdadashev

Top Rank’s Statement on Maxim Dadashev

(July 23, 2019) — Top Rank is devastated to report that Maxim Dadashev passed away due to injuries sustained during last Friday’s bout. Maxim was a talented fighter inside the ring and a loving husband and father outside the ropes. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum: “Maxim was a terrific young man. We are all saddened and affected by his untimely death.”

