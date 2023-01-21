Tonight: Eubank Jr vs. Smith – Live Results

Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith will look to pull off an upset tonight when he takes on the A-side Chris Eubank Jr at middleweight in what could be a sure night on DAZN in Manchester, England. The Eubank Jr vs. Smith event will be shown LIVE on DAZN in the U.S., beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET and on Sky Box Office PPV in the UK.

Boxing 247 will give live updates & results below of the action.

Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) will be coming up in weight to take on the bigger Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and will be giving away size, speed & power.

What Smith does have is a relentless fighting style and pressure style of fighting that could wear down Eubank Jr, who hasn’t been in a war since his loss to George Groves in 2018.

Complete card

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Joseph Parker vs. Jack Massey

Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo

Frazer Clarke vs. Kevin Espindola

Matty Harris vs. Jiri Surmaj

Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta

Stephen Smith: “Liam beats him in every department”

As far as physical attributes, Eubank Jr has the advantages in terms of being the bigger man, having fought at the heavier weight,” said Stephen Smith to Boxing King Media.

“He’s quite an athletic fellow, but other than that, everything written in terms of boxing ability and the ring IQ and the experience, it all goes to Liam’s favor.

“I think Liam beats him in every department. The only thing he’s got is quick hands, Eubank. Besides from that, I think Liam beats him in every department.

“Liam comes across as aggressive all the time. The way he speaks, that’s just Liam. Chris is trying to convince everyone that he’s in Liam’s head. He’s trying to convince himself.

“I’ve been with Liam all week, and I’m very happy with where Liam is. The respect is there. They both know they’re in a fight. That’s what all the rematch clause business is about.

“He’s made it out like it’s an easier fight than Conor Benn, yet he didn’t have a rematch clause with Conor Benn. He made sure there was one with this fight with Liam.

“We know Liam is prepared. He’s [Liam] just a better fighter with the better ring IQ and ring generalship, and he can do it all, in my opinion. Skills pay the bills is the old saying, and I’m very confident of what Liam is bringing to the ring.

“Regarding the outcome of the fight, all the expert’s opinions going to points is due to the respect of both fighters. I think the fans are going to see a good fight with two tough men going at it. The fact that everyone is picking points shows that it’s going to be a good fight,” said Smith.



