Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia possible for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for April 15th

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia could take place at the 70,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 15th. This is one of three venues that are being looked at to stage this mammoth fight, which will likely sell out wherever it goes in Vegas.

The other venues that are being looked at are the T-Mobile and MGM Grand Garden Arena, both of which are in Las Vegas. Those are considerably smaller venues than the Allegiant Stadium. The T-Mobile seats 22,000, whereas the MGM Grand Garden Arena has a 17,000 seating capacity.

With that said, the Tank-Garcia fight still hasn’t been finalized, but it’s looking like it will take place. An announcement could come next week, which will start the promotion for the fight.

Placing the fight in the biggest venue would be great for both fighters because they would have a massive audience to see them battle. The winner’s popularity would soar.

Keith Idec of Boxingscene is reporting the news of the three potential venues for the Davis vs. Garcia mega-clash.

Staging the fight at the T-Mobile or MGM Grand Garden Arena could mean higher ticket prices for fans because there will be fewer tickets, and it’s likely those venues will sell out fast.

With Ryan Garcia’s 9 million Instagram followers and Tank Davis’ huge popularity, there will be a huge demand for tickets.

For that reason, staging the fight at the Allegiant Stadium sounds like the best move so that more fans can see the match live.

Surprisingly, this will be the first mega-fight for the 28-year-old Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) in his ten-year professional career.

The reason for that is his former promoters at Mayweather Promotions have kept him toiling away against less popular fighters and choosing not to put him at risk of losing by matching him against better fighters.

Ryan Garcia has been matched in a similar way by his promoters at Golden Boy, who have taken no chances with him by scheduling him against fringe-level fighters for the most part.

They did put Ryan in with a top five contender in Luke Campbell two years ago, and he was dropped hard and almost knocked out. Since that fight, Ryan has been steered away from top 10 opposition and put in with fringe-level fighters exclusively.



