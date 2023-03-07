Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 22

The Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia organizers have opted to stage their April 22 mega-fight at the smaller T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas rather than at Allegiant Stadium. Showtime PPV will broadcast the fight card.

Still, nothing has been said about the price point for the PPV event and, of course, the undercard. If the event is priced steeply at $100, hopefully, there will be a quality undercard to go along with it.

Tomorrow there will be a press conference in New York at 12:30 p.m. ET, and then a day after that in Los Angeles on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. PT.

The T-Mobile Arena is the same venue where Canelo Alvarez has seen some of his controversial fights against Gennadiy Golovkin take place. It’s unlikely we’ll have a controversial decision with the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight, though, because both of those guys are enormous punchers, and the chances of the match going to the cards is slim.

“It won’t go the full distance. It won’t go the distance,” said Kenny Ellis, one of Tank Davis’ coaches, speaking to Fighthype about his view that Gervonta’s fight with Ryan Garcia won’t go the 12 round distance.

Tank’s coach says Barrios tougher task than Ryan Garcia

“The goal was to let Rolly get comfortable and let it go past the halfway mark, but he didn’t make it past the halfway mark because he got caught making mistakes. He was reaching in and jumping in and that’s when we were planning on countering him, and that’s exactly what happened.

“Height don’t fight,” Elllis said, commenting about Ryan Garcia’s height not helping him. “Leverage and the reach, you can use that if you know how. His height, that don’t mean anything.

“Tank is gifted with a high tolerance for pain. He’s nothing like Fortuna. Hitting Tank is like giving a car gas for it to go further. If Tank feels pain, he’s a freak for pain. So if he’s planning on inflicting pain on Tank, he’s in trouble.

“It’s going to take two or three people to jump Tank to beat him. I think Barrios is a more sound fighter than Ryan Garcia, and I don’t think he’s going to go hunting like [Rolly Romero]. Rolly was trying to hunt Tank down. I give him credit. He was trying to get Tank, and I don’t see Ryan coming like that,” said Ellis.