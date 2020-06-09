Gervonta Davis taunts Ryan Garcia after learning of $200K offer for July 4 fight

Gervonta Davis took a shot at Ryan Garcia on social media on Tuesday in trashing him after learning that negotiations for his July 4 fight on DAZN fell apart after the streaming giant offered Ryan $200,000. Sports Illustrated is reporting that Ryan, 21, was offered only $200K for the July fight.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Garcia has a net worth of $10 million compared to $4 million for Gervonta Davis. The 21-year-old Ryan is four years younger than the 25-year-old Tank Davis, and his net worth is twice that of his. Tank might need to start pushing for bigger fights just like Ryan if he wants to catch up.

Abner Mares was a name that had been floated as Garcia’s opponent for the July 4 date. If that’s the guy that Golden Boy Promotions wanted to match Ryan Garcia against, it’s no shock that DAZN was offering so little money.

Mares, 34, hasn’t fought since 2018, and he’s had an eye problem. Garcia-Mares would have been a hard sell for DAZN in trying to bring back their subscribers.

Tank Davis referred to Ryan (20-0, 17 KOs) as a “Broke boy” and said he’s trying to get money make for purchasing a Ferrari recently. The way he’s talking, Davis sounds like he’s making a lot more money than the $200K. Ryan has been posing on social media by his brand new red Ferrari, which likely cost him a lot.

Yeah I get endorsement deals outside of boxing, something you don’t know about bc you hit woman https://t.co/TLWex733cN — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) June 9, 2020

Whether Ryan is receiving a gold mine for his endorsement deals or not is immaterial. What Tank Davis is driving at is Ryan isn’t getting paid big bank for his fights, and that means he needs to upgrade the level of his opposition.

If Ryan Garcia wants to be paid on the level of his teammate Saul Canelo Alvarez and Matchroom fighter Anthony Joshua, then he needs to start fighting the cream of the crop at 135.

When Canelo was 21, he was already fighting the likes of Shane Mosley, Kermit Cintron, Ryan Rhodes, and Carlos Baldomir.

Ryan Garcia’s response to DAZN’s offer was this to Sports Illustrated:

“Why am I being held back financially? Why is DAZN giving out big numbers to guys fighting nobodies? It’s fu—ed up how I’m being treated. I’m not asking for $100 million. Just give me the check I deserve. How am I one of the biggest fighters in the world and I get bigger paychecks outside of boxing?”

If this is the kind of money that DAZN is offering Ryan Garcia, then it tells you that he needs to start fighting the good fighters in the 135-pound division. Maybe moving up to 140 might help Ryan if he can’t get the talented fighters at 135 to face him.

Ryan Garcia was supposed to be battling Jorge Linares on July 4, but he couldn’t come over from his home in Tokyo, Japan, because of the travel restrictions. That fight can still get made between Ryan and Linares, but it will need to happen later this year.

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez is blaming the situation on the pandemic and the economy being near the same levels as the 1929 Great Depression. Back then, 15 million Americans were unemployed. In 2020, an estimated 40 million Americans are unemployed due to pandemic.