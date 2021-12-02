Gervonta Davis says Rolly Romero possible for early 2022

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he may reschedule his fight with Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero at the start of 2022. Davis(25-0, 24 KOs) still likes the idea of facing the unbeaten Rolly (14-0, 12 KOs) despite him being pulled out of their previously scheduled December 5th fight due to allegations surfacing about him.

If winds up facing Rolly in early next year, it spoils the chance of him facing undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr.

That’s a fight that the boxing public would much prefer to see right now rather than Rolly, 24, being brought out for a second attempt by Mayweather Promotions.

Tank, 27, will be fighting replacement opponent Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) this Sunday night, December 5th on SHOWTIME PPV at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It’s a questionable move on Mayweather Promotions placing the Tank-Cruz fight on pay-per-view, but perhaps it’ll do well based on Tank’s immense popularity.

We just saw Canelo Alvarez bring in respectable PPV numbers on Showtime fighting Caleb Plant, who ISN’T a household name with the casual boxing fans.

If Canelo can bring in good numbers against a non-marquee fighter like Plant, maybe Gervonta can do the same against Pitbull Cruz. If the fight bombs with poor numbers, Mayweather Promotions will learn from it not to stick no-names in there with Tank.

“There were a couple of names being called for me to fight,” said Gervonta to Fighthub on what his reaction was when Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero was pulled from his December 5th card.

“I was watching Isaac Cruz before they even changed the name. So when they said there could be a possibility with a chance with Rolly, I started watching Isaac Cruz and bringing in different sparring partners for me to spar,” said Gervonta.

“It’s all part of the sport game. It’s my job to adapt to whoever is in that squared circle with me come fight night. I feel as though it’s my job to go out and beat whoever is in front of me. That’s my job on Sunday night and I’m looking forward to it. Maybe we can get Rolly at the top of 2022,” said Tank.

Gervonta needs to branch out against better guys than the ones he’s been facing. Pitbull is probably a decent fighter, but the fans want to see Tank fight these kinds of guys at 130, 135, and 140:

George Kambosos Jr

Ryan Garcia

Josh Taylor

Regis Prograis

Oscar Valdez

Shakur Stevenson

Devin Haney

Vasily Lomachenko

Jose Ramirez