Gervonta Davis’ power too much for Ryan Garcia says Regis Prograis

Regis Prograis believes that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has too much power for Ryan Garcia to take for 12 rounds in their potential fight on April 15th on Showtime PPV in Las Vegas.

Prograis feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will have his moments, but at some point, Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs) will catch with a big shot just like he did Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero and knock him out.

Having 12 rounds to land one big shot on Ryan’s fragile chin will give the Baltimore native Tank Davis enough time to eventually get to the popular social media star.

“It’s definitely a good fight. I’m glad they’re making it happen, but I got Tank,” said Regis Prograis to Fight Hub TV about the Ryan Garcia vs. Tank Davis fight next April.

“I just feel the power-wise. Ryan can probably hit him with some things and outbox him for a little while, but Tank has got 12 rounds to land and when he lands, I don’t know if he’s going to be able to take that. I don’t know.

“Maybe he could, maybe he can’t, but for me, I got Tank,” said Prograis.

“Yeah, you can say that, but for me, I got Tank,” said Regis when told that Ryan will use his height & reach to land big shots on the shorter 5’5″ Gervonta as he’s coming forward.

“I just got a feeling it’s going to be Tank. He’ll win that fight. One thing Ryan has is a load of confidence in that fight. Both of them have a lot of confidence and stuff like that.

“But for me, I got Tank. He’s got 12 rounds to hit him. Just like Rolly [Romero. Rolly outboxed Tank in his last fight, and he got caught, and that was it. So Tank does have dynamite in his gloves.

“When he lands, I don’t know how Ryan is going to react to that. So we’ll see.

“I think me,” said Prograis when asked who hits harder between him and Tank Davis. “Tank has been fighting, little guys. I definitely think I’m a bigger puncher, but we’ll never know until we fight each other.

“I’ve been wanting it [to fight Tank Davis]. Me and him have gone back and forth on social media, so that’s why. I would want that too, but let him get past Ryan first. I got to worry about Zepeda. That’s the only thing I’m worried about now.

“For the next four or five days, I’m going to worry about Zepeda, and that’s it,” said Prograis.