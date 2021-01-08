Gervonta Davis And Ryan Garcia Agree To Fight Next During Mike Tyson Podcast

Email WhatsApp 27 Shares

It’s more than clear both guys want the fight, and now rival lightweights Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have agreed to fight each other next. Both emerging stars, perhaps emerging superstars, appeared on Mike Tyson’s latest episode of his Hot Boxin’ podcast. Garcia was the special guest, and the 22-year-old was talking BIG. Mostly about Tank.

Then Tank called in via FaceTime, and boy, did the two rivals go at it!

“Two rounds, baby,” Garcia said, repeating his prediction of a quick, two round win over Davis. “Two rounds, you’re going to sleep. Its not gonna hurt. I promise you it’s not gonna hurt. You gonna need a ladder to hit me. How tall are you? You 5’5”, you gonna need a ladder. You gonna need a StairMaster. Boy, you won’t be able to touch [me]. You ain’t never fought a 135 pounder in your life. You too ugly to be champ! And that’s from Muhammad Ali. I promise you, you gonna go down.”

Tank responded by pointing out how Garcia, in his biggest win to date, was heavily floored by Luke Campbell. At this point Mike Tyson, who wants to see the fight as much as we do, asked the two fighters if they could simply settle all this in the ring. Tank said the fight will happen next:

“We fighting next! We fighting next,” Davis said.

“He said it,” Garcia shot back. The world knows it, he said it, next fight. There’s no going back now. Hey, look at me, I’m dancing! I’m dancing bachata on you.”

The hype seems set to continue for this fight, and it really does seem as though the fight will happen. Both sides need to come to an agreement and get the fight on. Tank might be the favorite in the opinion of most fans, yet Garcia does have that special look about him. This one could be huge this summer. For the record, Garcia, 21-0(18) stands 5’10,” while Tank, 24-0(23) stands a fraction above the 5’5” mark.

