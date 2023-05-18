George Kambosos Jr inks a co-promotional deal with Top Rank

George Kambosos Jr has inked a multi-fight co-promotional deal with Top Rank and will work with them and his other promoters at DiBella Entertainment & his company Ferocious Promotions.

By signing with Top Rank, the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) gets to fight on ESPN against the excellent fighters on their platform.

If Kambosos can succeed against the type of opposition that Top Rank boss Bob Arum matches him against in his next three fights, he can turn his career around, make a lot of money and increase his fan base.

It’s no secret that the 29-year-old Kambosos Jr would like a rematch with Teofimo Lopez, who he beat by a 12-round split decision in 2021, and he’d also like a chance to avenge his two defeats against Devin Haney.

“I am extremely excited to extend and sign a multi-fight co-promotional agreement with my longtime promoter, DiBella Entertainment, and my new co-promoter, Top Rank,” said Kambosos Jr.

“This is a fascinating time in my career, having the backing, support, and guidance from two powerhouse American promoters as I begin my journey back to the championship.”

We’ll see how this goes for Kambosos. He could be fighting Maxi Hughes next in a winnable fight. Top Rank will probably match Kambosos against Shakur Stevenson after that unless they can set up a title shot.

If Kambosos is open to fighting at 140, he can tangle with Teofimo Lopez again or fight for a world title against WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor.

“George Kambosos Jr. is an exciting fighter and an engaging personality who will continue to make great fights in the lightweight division. We are thrilled that he has signed a co-promotional agreement with Top Rank,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

Interestingly, Arum has chosen to sign Kambosos because he’s coming off consecutive defeats against Devin Haney last year, which might have scared away a lot of promoters.

One benefit for Arum in sighting Kambosos Jr is that he’s well known in the U.S. from his win over Teofimo and his two fights against Haney. Regardless of who Top Rank puts Kambosos in with, many boxing fans will tune in to watch. Putting Kambosos in with Shakur or Keyshawn Davis would be a way of increasing their popularity.