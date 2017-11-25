Gennady Golovkin still eyeing possible move up to super-middleweight “if there is a big fight at 168”

Though he has a number of big fights to shoot for at middleweight, his current weight class, world ruler Gennady Golovkin says he is still looking at a potential move up eight pounds to the super-middleweight division. Speaking with ESPN Deportes, as quoted by RingTV.com, Triple-G says he would move up “if there is a big fight at 168.”

Fans are of course hoping, hoping, hoping that GGG will be able to get it on with Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in his next fight; so as the two best 160 pounders out there can finally settle their differences (no-one being happy with the drawn verdict that was handed in at the conclusion of September’s big fight). But if talks stall, or maybe after the fight has taken place, GGG could make that move up.

“I feel comfortable in 160 but if there is a big fight at 168, then I would go up,” Golovkin said this week.

GGG looked at moving up to the super-middleweight division a while back – to fight Carl Froch and/or Julio Cesar Chavez Junior. Neither fight happened of course (how interesting, not to mention brutal, that GGG-Froch fight may well have been though!) but maybe the unbeaten pound-for-pound star will go up next year.

Promoter Bob Arum has, for quite a while, wanted to see GGG step in there with his fighter Gilberto Ramirez, the unbeaten, reigning WBO champ at the weight; while the UK’s James DeGale has also spoken about his desire to get in there with Golovkin. Neither of these two fights are as mouth-watering as that once mooted Golovkin-Froch clash, but they are good, solid and interesting potential match-ups all the same.

Golovkin, 37-0-1(33) has said many times it is his goal to hold ALL the belts at 160, so there is still that WBO belt at 160 to go for, but maybe the 35 year old – who says he feels right now as though he could fight on for a further three to five years – will look to become a two-weight king also.