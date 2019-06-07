Gennady Golovkin and Steve Rolls weigh-in results

Former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KO) came in at 163 pounds for his match against unbeaten Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) this Saturday night on DAZN at Madison Square Garden in New York. Rolls weighed at 163.8 lbs. It’s a big step up for Rolls, who has been fighting on a lower level throughout his career, and has never fought a world class fighter before.





GGG fighting Rolls in showcase fight

Golovkin’s management are giving Rolls a chance of a lifetime by picking him for this fight instead of one of the top 10 contenders. It’s like something out of a Rocky movie where a guy out of nowhere has been picked out for GGG to fight. Needless to say Rolls is a tremendous underdog. It’ll take a miracle for Rolls to go the 12 rounds, but that’s what this fight is about. That’s one of the reasons why there’s very little interest from boxing fans in this fight. They know it’s a mismatch. Hopefully this doesn’t become a habit for GGG, because he could hurt his popularity if he continues to face this of opposition. This fight is a confidence booster for Golovkin, who is finding wins hard to come by at this point in his career.

GGG says he wants a third fight with Saul Canelo Alvarez after this fight. Howver, GGG-Rolls isn’t the type of fight that will increase interest in a trilogy fight between Canelo and Golovkin. Golden Boy Promotions and Canelo likely aren’t too pleased with Golovkin fighting a weak opponent like Rolls. GGG is doing the bare minimum to create interest in a third fight between him and Canelo. GGG is obviously counting on his popularity being enough for Canelo to want to fight him a third time regardless. Still, it would have been better if Golovkin had picked a quality fighter for him to battle this Saturday on DAZN rather than Rolls.

For boxing fans wondering why the weight is higher than normal for GGG, it’s a contest that is taking place at a catchweight of 164 pounds. Since Triple G lost his IBF/WBA/WBC middleweight titles to Saul Canelo Alvarez last September, there’s little need for him Golovkin to come in at 160 lbs.





There are no titles on the line for his fight against the 35-year-old Rolls. This fight is strictly for fun, and to get Golovkin back to his winning ways. He’s been struggling to get wins lately. In GGG’s two fights with Canelo, he was held win-less in fighting to a 12 round draw in their first fight in September 2017, and then losing to him by a 12 round majority decision in their rematch. The last victory for Golovkin was over a year ago when he defeated junior middleweight Vanes Martirosyan by a second round knockout on May 5, 2018.

Golovkin rested from nine-month break

“I had a long break, but I feel right now I’m still smart, and am coming back more strong,” said Golovkin to ESPN.com. “Of course, Steve Rolls, my opponent — he’s an undefeated guy. This is serious business, very dangerous sport. I believe he’s ready for Saturday night. This is real life, real fight.”

Undercard weights

Ali Akhmedov 167.4 vs. Marcus McDaniel 168

Brian Ceballo 147.6 vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov 148

Israil Madrimov 153.2 vs. Norberto Gonzalez 152.8

Charles Conwell 153.4 vs. Courtney Pennington 152

Nikita Ababiy 162.6 3vs. Juan Barajas 157.2

Johnathan Arroyo 146.2 vs. Jordan Morales 146