Gennadiy Golovkin Vs. Kamil Szeremeta Could Go Head-to-Head With Errol Spence Vs. Danny Garcia

It looks as though there will be two big (or biggish) fights taking place on the night of November 21. As fans know, Errol Spence will make his ring return against Danny Garcia that night; Spence having his first fight back since suffering that nasty, it could have been fatal, car smash in October. Now, as per a tweet from boxing writer Mike Coppinger, the delayed Gennady Golovkin-Kamil Szeremeta fight is “being targeted for Nov. 21 on DAZN.”

If the two fights do go head-to-head, which fight will you choose to watch live? GGG is of course a big star, yet he is not in Szeremeta facing a well-known name fighter. GGG has not fought since last October, and maybe DAZN will pull in good numbers, made up of Triple-G fans who want to see how much the 38-year-old has left. But the Spence-Garcia fight has way more intrigue attached to it. And Spence is (or was) generally looked at as the best welterweight in the world. Plenty of people were surprised when it was announced how Spence would get it on with former two-weight champ Garcia in his ring return – should “The Truth” have taken a “tune-up” fight instead? It seems this fight will attract more fans than the middleweight title affair.

Then again, the Spence-Garcia fight will of course be a pay-per-view offering. If money’s tight, as it is for a good many people in the world right now, maybe more fans will opt to tune into the fight on DAZN, rather than shell out a significant amount of dollars for the welterweight clash.

How big a star is Golovkin these days? How big a pay-per-view draw will Spence be upon his ring return? It always seems crazy when two big fights take place at the same time on the same night. Again, which fight will YOU be watching as it unfolds live?

Golovkin is currently 40-1-1(35) and Szeremta is currently unbeaten at 21-0(5).

Spence is perfect at 26-0(21) at the moment, while “Swift” holds a 36-2(21) record.