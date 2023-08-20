Gamal Yafai destroys Tommy Frank in first round – Boxing results

In a complete mismatch, flyweight prospect Gamal Yafai (5-0, 4 KOs) obliterated the hapless Tommy Frank (15-4-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday night in the headliner on DAZN at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

(Photo credit: Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing)

Yafai knocked Frank down with a leaping right hook in the first 30 seconds of the contest.

When the action resumed, Yafai unloaded a flurry of shots against the cowering Frank, making it necessary for the referee to step in and halt the fight. The time of the stoppage was at 1:40 of round one.

The fight was never intended to be competitive, but obviously, Yafai’s promoter Eddie Hearn was expecting it to go more than one round.

Hearn said he wanted Jay Harris as the opponent tonight for Yafai, but it wouldn’t have mattered the way he looked.

Harris would have been knocked out as well, but probably well beyond the first round. Yafai isn’t a big puncher. He just threw a lot of shots on a guy with no speed, power, or talent to speak of.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist Yafai had other ideas, teeing off on the slow & weak Frank with nonstop punches from the opening bell.

Yafai never stopped throwing, as he had no worries about anything coming back at him from Frank because he was too busy taking shots to think of trying to land anything.

“Fantastic, he’s an incredible talent. I thought he’d win, but I didn’t think it would be a mismatch, and you have a mismatch at British & European level, you just realize this kid is very, very special,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social about Gamal Yafai.

“We know an Olympic gold medalist; we believe a multi-weight champion incoming. Yeah, a phenomenal talent. Without a doubt,” said HIearn when asked if Yafaai will be soon fighting for a world title.

“He wants to fight on the Bam Rodriguez vs. Edwards card, and I think he’ll be fighting those guys within twelve months, honestly. I think he needs a gatekeeper like Cuadras or Rungvisai.

“It would be a great fight. It would be a big step up, but honestly, I think he’s ready for it. That’s the fight we tried to make tonight [Jay Harris]. I don’t think that’s the fight for Arionza, and I’m not sure, with all due respect to Jay, that he’s going to trouble Gamal. I think he’s elite already, and I think we need one of those big names,” Hearn said about Yafai.

Also on tonight’s card, welterweight Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) defeated Cyrus Pattinson (6-1, 4 KOs) by an eighth round knockout. Pattion was knocked down three times in the fight.

Heavyweight prospect Solomon Dacres (7-0, 2 KOs) beat Chris Thompson (12-5-1, 7 KOs) by a ten round unanimous decision. The scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92.