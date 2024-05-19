Fury’s Rematch with Usyk in Doubt After Split Decision Loss

Promoter Frank Warren is uncertain if Tyson Fury will take the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after he was beaten by him last Saturday night, losing a 12-round split decision in their undisputed heavyweight championship in Riyadh.

Potential Implications of a Rematch

Warren isn’t sure if Fury or Usyk will want the rematch, and that’s hard to imagine the case. In Fury’s case, some would argue that he’s better off NOT taking the rematch because if he fights Usyk again, he could lose again, and that derail a fight with Anthony Joshua.

A second defeat to Usyk would jeopardize the fight with AJ, and there’s more money for Fury in that fight than a rematch with the Ukrainian.

It seems obvious from looking at how poor Fury was, he’ll have problems in a second fight with Usyk. The smart move for Fury, 35, would be to skip the idea of fighting Usyk or at least try and work out a deal where he’ll step aside so that he can fight Joshua

Step-Aside Deal on the Table?

If Fury offers Usyk a step-aside deal, he’ll allow him to fight AJ next, as long as part of the arrangement is a rematch between them. It doesn’t make sense otherwise for Usyk to agree to let Fury fight Joshua next when he could be the one who does and would be more deserving of the match.

Interestingly, Warren says Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) might choose not to take the rematch and could retire. It’s obviously farfetched that Usyk is going to retire retire and walk away from his rematch with Fury which would pay him a lot of money.

“We are commited because there’s a contract signed. However, Tyson has got to want to do it, and Usyk has got to want to do it. If one of them says, ‘I’ve had enough that could be the case. That would be their choice,” said promoter Frank Warren to Secondsout on whether Tyson Fury is committed to taking the rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after losing to him.

Usyk’s Retirement: A Farfetched Notion?

“He can as a champion and say, ‘I’m retiring,'” said Warren reacting to being told that Usyk doesn’t have a choice of not taking the rematch with Fury because he’s under contract. “I’m not saying he would but he has an option.

“He did immediately say that him in the ring [that he wanted the rematch with Usyk], but I told him, I said, ‘Wait. You’ve been away from your family since last December. Two back to back training camps with no fight in between. That’s a long time to be away from your family. You don’t got to make any decisions about anything. It’s contracted, and if you want to got though with it, you go through with it.’

Fury’s Wealth and Family Considerations

“Who is anybody to question Tyson what he should be doing? That’s his choice. When I speak to him, I’m not even going to try and influence him. What are you going to do?

“He’s a very wealthy man. He fights for purses and they’re huge purses. If he fights for them, he improves his bank balance. Can he spend the money he’s got? No, he can’t spend it. So, it’s got to be his choice. What does his family want to do?” said Warren.